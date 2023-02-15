AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 42, River Hill 40

Bishop McNamara 57, Bishop Ireton, Va. 55

C. H. Flowers 63, Parkdale 27

Clarksburg 63, Watkins Mill 24

Damascus 55, Northwood 17

Eleanor Roosevelt 38, Bowie 33

Flint Hill, Va. 40, Holton Arms 36

Forest Park 68, Benjamin Franklin High School 13

Gerstell Academy 49, John Carroll 39

Hammond 60, Reservoir 49

Howard 65, Long Reach 21

Kent Island 57, Kent County 9

Laurel 54, DuVal 47

Linganore 69, Tuscarora 33

Marriotts Ridge 50, Glenelg 42

Mergenthaler 43, Dunbar 41

Middletown 56, Walkersville 52

Mt. Hebron 47, Centennial 29

North Hagerstown 54, South Hagerstown 22

Oakdale 47, Frederick 46

Oakland Mills 51, Wilde Lake 27

Patterson Mill 50, Edgewood 24

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 53, St. Mary’s Ryken 39

Quince Orchard 49, Montgomery Blair 31

Richard Montgomery 52, Magruder 32

Rockbridge Academy 41, MD School for the Deaf 37

Seneca Valley 52, Walter Johnson 50

ADVERTISEMENT

Walt Whitman 67, Northwest - Mtg 31

Williamsport 60, Catoctin 56

Winston Churchill 67, John F. Kennedy 32

Wise 45, Hyattsville Northwestern 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fallston vs. Francis Scott Key, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.