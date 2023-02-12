AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collegiate-Richmond 33, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 25

Council 41, Hurley 19

Gate City 55, Central - Wise 39

Honaker 37, Twin Valley 25

Potomac School 59, Flint Hill 46

St. Annes-Belfield 61, Catholic 59

St. John Paul the Great 53, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 44

St. John Paul the Great 53, Holy Cross, Md. 44

St. Margaret’s 52, Amelia Academy 20

Trinity at Meadowview 44, St. Michael Catholic 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.