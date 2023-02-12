Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collegiate-Richmond 33, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 25
Council 41, Hurley 19
Gate City 55, Central - Wise 39
Honaker 37, Twin Valley 25
Potomac School 59, Flint Hill 46
St. Annes-Belfield 61, Catholic 59
St. John Paul the Great 53, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 44
St. Margaret’s 52, Amelia Academy 20
Trinity at Meadowview 44, St. Michael Catholic 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/