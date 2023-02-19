Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
District 1B=
Loser Out=
Choteau 62, Cut Bank 61
Fairfield 65, Rocky Boy 38
District 3B=
Third Place=
Lodge Grass 63, Colstrip 60
District 5B=
Loser Out=
Jefferson (Boulder) 44, Three Forks 29
Townsend 55, Whitehall 52
Third Place=
Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Townsend 24
District 6B=
Championship=
Missoula Loyola 56, Anaconda 48
Third Place=
Florence 73, Deer Lodge 26
District 7B=
Loser Out=
Eureka 51, Troy 11
St. Ignatius 55, Plains 16
Third Place=
St. Ignatius 68, Eureka 39
District 4C=
Loser Out=
Jordan 58, Plevna 13
Wibaux 47, Terry 19
Third Place=
Jordan 40, Wibaux 31
District 5C=
Loser Out=
Broadview-Lavina 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 16
Harlowton 74, Northern Cheyenne 40
District 6C=
Third Place=
Absarokee 48, Park City 40
District 8C=
Loser Out=
Belt 48, Centerville 37
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 50, Great Falls Central 29
Third Place=
Belt 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 47
District 10C=
Loser Out=
Augusta 44, Heart Butte 19
Power-Dutton-Brady 47, Sunburst 26
District 12C=
Loser Out=
Ennis 61, West Yellowstone 51
Lone Peak 55, Gardiner 28
District 13C=
Loser Out=
Darby 36, Lincoln 22
Phillipsburg 55, Valley Christian 33
District 14C=
Loser Out=
Noxon 47, Hot Springs 42
St. Regis 50, Two Eagle River 34
Third Place=
St. Regis 46, Noxon 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/