Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

District 1B=

Loser Out=

Choteau 62, Cut Bank 61

Fairfield 65, Rocky Boy 38

District 3B=

Third Place=

Lodge Grass 63, Colstrip 60

District 5B=

Loser Out=

Jefferson (Boulder) 44, Three Forks 29

Townsend 55, Whitehall 52

Third Place=

Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Townsend 24

District 6B=

Championship=

Missoula Loyola 56, Anaconda 48

Third Place=

Florence 73, Deer Lodge 26

District 7B=

Loser Out=

Eureka 51, Troy 11

St. Ignatius 55, Plains 16

Third Place=

St. Ignatius 68, Eureka 39

District 4C=

Loser Out=

Jordan 58, Plevna 13

Wibaux 47, Terry 19

Third Place=

Jordan 40, Wibaux 31

District 5C=

Loser Out=

Broadview-Lavina 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 16

Harlowton 74, Northern Cheyenne 40

District 6C=

Third Place=

Absarokee 48, Park City 40

District 8C=

Loser Out=

Belt 48, Centerville 37

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 50, Great Falls Central 29

Third Place=

Belt 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 47

District 10C=

Loser Out=

Augusta 44, Heart Butte 19

Power-Dutton-Brady 47, Sunburst 26

District 12C=

Loser Out=

Ennis 61, West Yellowstone 51

Lone Peak 55, Gardiner 28

District 13C=

Loser Out=

Darby 36, Lincoln 22

Phillipsburg 55, Valley Christian 33

District 14C=

Loser Out=

Noxon 47, Hot Springs 42

St. Regis 50, Two Eagle River 34

Third Place=

St. Regis 46, Noxon 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

