Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrack Hebrew, Pa. 65, Mastery Charter 26

Bayonne 54, West Orange 40

Burlington City 43, Penn Tech 38

Colonia 56, South Plainfield 38

Colts Neck 57, Freehold Township 33

Cranford 66, Roselle 51

East Brunswick 59, North Plainfield 58

Eastern Christian 50, Butler 30

Edison 62, Woodbridge 31

Elizabeth 74, Plainfield 54

Freehold 49, Pinelands Regional 39

Germantown Friends, Pa. 35, Moorestown Friends 26

Governor Livingston 50, Oak Knoll 42

Henry Hudson 70, Somerset Tech 37

Hightstown 60, Donovan Catholic 30

Hillsborough 78, Robbinsville 43

Holy Cross Prep 63, Pemberton 25

Jonathan Dayton 61, Union Catholic 28

Keyport 36, Sayreville 29

LEAP Academy 63, Oakcrest 27

Maple Shade 35, Burlington Township 23

Matawan 33, New Brunswick 26

Medford Tech 55, Princeton 40

Middlesex 70, Spotswood 56

Monroe 61, North Brunswick 25

Montville 58, Watchung Hills 53

New Egypt 24, Pennsauken 23

New Providence 54, Union 17

Old Bridge 52, Piscataway 44

Palmyra 38, Doane Academy 25

Peddie 43, Stuart Country Day 34

Pennsville Memorial 49, Penns Grove 38

Perth Amboy Tech 40, Wardlaw-Hartridge 18

Pompton Lakes 29, Mary Help 14

Ridgefield 17, Bergen Charter 15

Roselle Catholic 50, Summit 29

Rutherford 42, Lodi 12

Somerville 38, Science Park 35

    • South Brunswick 68, Metuchen 35

    St. Thomas Aquinas 81, J.P. Stevens 34

    Timothy Christian 44, Woodbridge Academy 27

    Waldwick 42, Lyndhurst 30

    West Windsor-Plainsboro North 42, Bordentown 40

    Westfield 70, Rahway 22

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

