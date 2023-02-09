Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrack Hebrew, Pa. 65, Mastery Charter 26
Bayonne 54, West Orange 40
Burlington City 43, Penn Tech 38
Colonia 56, South Plainfield 38
Colts Neck 57, Freehold Township 33
Cranford 66, Roselle 51
East Brunswick 59, North Plainfield 58
Eastern Christian 50, Butler 30
Edison 62, Woodbridge 31
Elizabeth 74, Plainfield 54
Freehold 49, Pinelands Regional 39
Germantown Friends, Pa. 35, Moorestown Friends 26
Governor Livingston 50, Oak Knoll 42
Henry Hudson 70, Somerset Tech 37
Hightstown 60, Donovan Catholic 30
Hillsborough 78, Robbinsville 43
Holy Cross Prep 63, Pemberton 25
Jonathan Dayton 61, Union Catholic 28
Keyport 36, Sayreville 29
LEAP Academy 63, Oakcrest 27
Maple Shade 35, Burlington Township 23
Matawan 33, New Brunswick 26
Medford Tech 55, Princeton 40
Middlesex 70, Spotswood 56
Monroe 61, North Brunswick 25
Montville 58, Watchung Hills 53
New Egypt 24, Pennsauken 23
New Providence 54, Union 17
Old Bridge 52, Piscataway 44
Palmyra 38, Doane Academy 25
Peddie 43, Stuart Country Day 34
Pennsville Memorial 49, Penns Grove 38
Perth Amboy Tech 40, Wardlaw-Hartridge 18
Pompton Lakes 29, Mary Help 14
Ridgefield 17, Bergen Charter 15
Roselle Catholic 50, Summit 29
Rutherford 42, Lodi 12
Somerville 38, Science Park 35
South Brunswick 68, Metuchen 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 81, J.P. Stevens 34
Timothy Christian 44, Woodbridge Academy 27
Waldwick 42, Lyndhurst 30
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 42, Bordentown 40
Westfield 70, Rahway 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/