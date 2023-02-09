AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, Stark County 22

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Beecher 21

Breese Mater Dei 37, Pinckneyville 24

Bureau Valley 58, Riverdale 54

Burlington Central 53, McHenry 36

Chester 49, Lebanon 16

Deerfield 69, Maine South 54

Edwards County 40, Flora 34

Effingham 53, Olney (Richland County) 33

Galesburg 57, Sterling 46

Glenbard South 59, Bartlett 40

Grant 48, Lakes Community 42

Grayslake Central 60, Wauconda 48

Grayslake North 53, North Chicago 18

Hamilton County 65, Goreville 47

Huntley 51, Dundee-Crown 38

Johnsburg 58, Richmond-Burton 32

Kenwood 64, Taft 42

Lake Zurich 46, Lake Forest 36

Larkin 62, Streamwood 44

Libertyville 55, Mundelein 28

Lincoln-Way East 55, Shepard 24

Lisle (Benet Academy) 44, Montini 42

Lyons 68, Downers South 45

Marengo 56, Harvard 18

Mount Vernon 67, Centralia 29

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 71, Astoria/VIT Co-op 45

Nazareth 51, Waubonsie Valley 38

North Clay 56, Lawrenceville 35

Okawville 65, Carlyle 45

Oneida (ROWVA) 44, Monmouth United 35

Ottawa 38, Rock Falls 30

Ottawa Marquette 53, St. Bede 27

Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 32

Pleasant Plains 48, Petersburg PORTA 27

Prairie Ridge 46, Algonquin (Jacobs) 33

River Forest Trinity 51, St. Laurence 37

South Elgin 64, Bensenville (Fenton) 35

    • Thornridge 39, Bremen 36

    Triad 60, Granite City 36

    West Chicago 51, Elgin 45

    Whitney Young 76, Chicago (Lane) 49

    Winnebago 67, Rockford Lutheran 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

