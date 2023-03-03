AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Afton 42, Hobart 41

Bristow 69, Woodward 62

Broken Arrow 49, Booker T. Washington 44

Carl Albert 71, Glenpool 36

Choctaw 53, Jenks 49

Edmond Memorial 52, Putnam West 45

Edmond North 56, Midwest City 35

El Reno 46, Piedmont 43

Harding Charter Prep 65, Harrah 40

Holland Hall 55, Tahlequah 33

Locust Grove 73, Ada 58

Minco 59, Central Sallisaw 55

Muldrow 46, Tecumseh 38

Norman 57, Bixby 32

Norman North 62, Moore 57

OKC Classen Adv. 49, Elgin 27

Oologah 44, Anadarko 43

Pocola 64, Pawnee 35

Pryor 43, McAlester 18

Sand Springs 39, Owasso 36

Sapulpa 69, Tulsa Rogers 43

Stilwell 43, Plainview 29

Wewoka 53, Fairland 37

Yukon 34, Mustang 32

OSSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class B=

Buffalo Valley 63, Varnum 29

Hammon 82, Leedey 23

Lomega 78, Calvin 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

