Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Afton 42, Hobart 41
Bristow 69, Woodward 62
Broken Arrow 49, Booker T. Washington 44
Carl Albert 71, Glenpool 36
Choctaw 53, Jenks 49
Edmond Memorial 52, Putnam West 45
Edmond North 56, Midwest City 35
El Reno 46, Piedmont 43
Harding Charter Prep 65, Harrah 40
Holland Hall 55, Tahlequah 33
Locust Grove 73, Ada 58
Minco 59, Central Sallisaw 55
Muldrow 46, Tecumseh 38
Norman 57, Bixby 32
Norman North 62, Moore 57
OKC Classen Adv. 49, Elgin 27
Oologah 44, Anadarko 43
Pocola 64, Pawnee 35
Pryor 43, McAlester 18
Sand Springs 39, Owasso 36
Sapulpa 69, Tulsa Rogers 43
Stilwell 43, Plainview 29
Wewoka 53, Fairland 37
Yukon 34, Mustang 32
OSSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class B=
Buffalo Valley 63, Varnum 29
Hammon 82, Leedey 23
Lomega 78, Calvin 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/