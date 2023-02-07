Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sioux Center 55, OT
Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 17
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Glidden-Ralston 28
Creston 65, Clarinda 54
Davenport, Central 53, Clinton 30
Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23
Lawton-Bronson 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 35
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Easton Valley 27
Marion 70, Beckman, Dyersville 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Cherokee, Washington 28
Seymour 42, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 39
South Hardin 63, BCLUW, Conrad 34
West Liberty 64, Benton Community 57
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Boyden-Hull 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grinnell vs. Nevada, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/