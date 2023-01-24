Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Holy Cross 33
Christian Academy, Ind. 45, Eminence 30
Danville Christian 65, Lincoln Co. 40
Estill Co. 63, Breathitt Co. 42
Fleming Co. 52, Bath Co. 46
Frederick Douglass 72, Lex. Lafayette 50
Grayson Co. 55, LaRue Co. 35
Great Crossing 56, Frankfort 36
Letcher County Central 62, Cordia 20
Lewis Co. 53, East Carter 39
Lou. Ballard 56, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 35
Lou. Butler 73, Lou. Presentation 17
Lou. Portland Christian 54, Fort Knox 12
Ludlow 61, Dayton 48
Madison Central 52, Montgomery Co. 38
Mayfield 39, Murray 18
McCreary Central 88, Williamsburg 87
North Bullitt 90, Lou. Shawnee 40
Pulaski Co. 68, Metcalfe Co. 43
Russellville 65, University Heights 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/