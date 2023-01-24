AP NEWS
Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bullitt Central 58, Lou. Holy Cross 33

Christian Academy, Ind. 45, Eminence 30

Danville Christian 65, Lincoln Co. 40

Estill Co. 63, Breathitt Co. 42

Fleming Co. 52, Bath Co. 46

Frederick Douglass 72, Lex. Lafayette 50

Grayson Co. 55, LaRue Co. 35

Great Crossing 56, Frankfort 36

Letcher County Central 62, Cordia 20

Lewis Co. 53, East Carter 39

Lou. Ballard 56, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 35

Lou. Butler 73, Lou. Presentation 17

Lou. Portland Christian 54, Fort Knox 12

Ludlow 61, Dayton 48

Madison Central 52, Montgomery Co. 38

Mayfield 39, Murray 18

McCreary Central 88, Williamsburg 87

North Bullitt 90, Lou. Shawnee 40

Pulaski Co. 68, Metcalfe Co. 43

Russellville 65, University Heights 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.