Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 52, Pine Bluffs 48
Campbell County 72, Casper Natrona 49
Casper Kelly Walsh 51, Riverton 28
Cody 58, Rock Springs 31
Green River 63, Jackson Hole 10
Greybull 48, Wind River 47
Hanna-Elk Mountain 31, Guernsey-Sunrise 28
Moorcroft 45, Glenrock 42
Pinedale 59, Mountain View 46
Rocky Mountain 43, Shoshoni 28
Saratoga 53, Farson-Eden 29
Southeast 43, Lusk 16
Star Valley 39, Marsh Valley, Idaho 32
Thunder Basin 59, Sheridan 52
Tongue River 40, Wright 36
Wheatland 45, Rawlins 32
Wyoming Indian 71, Big Piney 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/