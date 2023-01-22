AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 52, Pine Bluffs 48

Campbell County 72, Casper Natrona 49

Casper Kelly Walsh 51, Riverton 28

Cody 58, Rock Springs 31

Green River 63, Jackson Hole 10

Greybull 48, Wind River 47

Hanna-Elk Mountain 31, Guernsey-Sunrise 28

Moorcroft 45, Glenrock 42

Pinedale 59, Mountain View 46

Rocky Mountain 43, Shoshoni 28

Saratoga 53, Farson-Eden 29

Southeast 43, Lusk 16

Star Valley 39, Marsh Valley, Idaho 32

Thunder Basin 59, Sheridan 52

Tongue River 40, Wright 36

Wheatland 45, Rawlins 32

Wyoming Indian 71, Big Piney 39

