Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
St. Patrick 61, Augusta 53
KHSAA District Championship=
Barren Co. 35, Glasgow 27
Bell Co. 48, Harlan Co. 44
Bowling Green 58, Greenwood 32
Bracken Co. 40, St. Patrick 36
Christian Co. 71, Hopkinsville 26
Cooper 61, Ryle 48
Crittenden Co. 56, Livingston Central 46
Danville 56, Danville Christian 38
Dixie Heights 68, St. Henry 41
Grant Co. 47, Simon Kenton 45
Highlands 67, Newport Central Catholic 36
Knott Co. Central 62, Letcher County Central 45
Knox Central 50, Pineville 46
Leslie Co. 73, Hazard 50
Lou. Assumption 69, Lou. Male 64
Lou. Christian Academy 74, Lou. Ballard 58
Martin County 53, Paintsville 48
Meade Co. 63, Breckinridge Co. 48
Mercer Co. 52, West Jessamine 39
Metcalfe Co. 54, Clinton Co. 34
Morgan Co. 53, Elliott Co. 41
Notre Dame 53, Cov. Holy Cross 49
Owensboro Catholic 52, Owensboro 43
Owsley Co. 65, Estill Co. 47
Pendleton Co. 67, Nicholas Co. 48
Rowan Co. 71, Fleming Co. 49
Russell 58, Lewis Co. 17
Russellville 45, Logan Co. 40
Southwestern 59, McCreary Central 32
KHSAA District Playoffs=
Carroll Co. 66, Gallatin Co. 53
