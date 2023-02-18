AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Artesia 59, Goddard 45

Capitan 47, Lordsburg 41

Cleveland 46, Rio Rancho 28

Cuba 50, East Mountain 28

Deming 41, Santa Teresa 28

Dulce 41, Rehoboth 38

Estancia 57, Native American Community Academy 44

Eunice 67, Loving 24

Evangel Christian 63, Santa Fe Prep 26

Farmington 55, La Cueva 40

Hobbs 59, Carlsbad 28

Hope Christian 76, Del Norte 39

Hot Springs 32, Hatch Valley 22

Lovington 50, Portales 43

Mountainair 46, Hondo 29

Navajo Prep 59, Newcomb 35

Pine Hill 64, Ramah 41

Questa 50, Mora 32

Reserve 67, Mesilla Valley Christian 58

Robertson 44, West Las Vegas 38

Sandia Prep 60, Bosque School 14

Santa Fe Indian 39, St. Michael’s 26

Santa Rosa 55, Clayton 34

Silver 58, Chaparral 19

St. Pius X 54, Highland 51, OT

Tatum 61, Hagerman 19

Texico 52, Pecos 43

Tohatchi 59, Zuni 37

Tucumcari 66, Ruidoso 39

Valencia 49, Belen 26

Volcano Vista 73, Atrisco Heritage 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

