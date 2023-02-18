Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Artesia 59, Goddard 45
Capitan 47, Lordsburg 41
Cleveland 46, Rio Rancho 28
Cuba 50, East Mountain 28
Deming 41, Santa Teresa 28
Dulce 41, Rehoboth 38
Estancia 57, Native American Community Academy 44
Eunice 67, Loving 24
Evangel Christian 63, Santa Fe Prep 26
Farmington 55, La Cueva 40
Hobbs 59, Carlsbad 28
Hope Christian 76, Del Norte 39
Hot Springs 32, Hatch Valley 22
Lovington 50, Portales 43
Mountainair 46, Hondo 29
Navajo Prep 59, Newcomb 35
Pine Hill 64, Ramah 41
Questa 50, Mora 32
Reserve 67, Mesilla Valley Christian 58
Robertson 44, West Las Vegas 38
Sandia Prep 60, Bosque School 14
Santa Fe Indian 39, St. Michael’s 26
Santa Rosa 55, Clayton 34
Silver 58, Chaparral 19
St. Pius X 54, Highland 51, OT
Tatum 61, Hagerman 19
Texico 52, Pecos 43
Tohatchi 59, Zuni 37
Tucumcari 66, Ruidoso 39
Valencia 49, Belen 26
Volcano Vista 73, Atrisco Heritage 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/