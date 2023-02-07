Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 73, Sweet Home 28
Central Linn 49, Toledo 10
Coquille 49, South Umpqua 18
Country Christian 60, Sherman 41
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 32, Willamette Valley Christian 24, OT
Horizon Christian Tualatin 53, Catlin Gabel 31
Philomath 41, Newport 28
Sandy 57, Reynolds 41
St. Mary’s 47, Rogue River 25
St. Paul 62, Eddyville 14
Stayton 44, North Marion 19
Valley Catholic 52, Westside Christian 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/