Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 73, Sweet Home 28

Central Linn 49, Toledo 10

Coquille 49, South Umpqua 18

Country Christian 60, Sherman 41

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 32, Willamette Valley Christian 24, OT

Horizon Christian Tualatin 53, Catlin Gabel 31

Philomath 41, Newport 28

Sandy 57, Reynolds 41

St. Mary’s 47, Rogue River 25

St. Paul 62, Eddyville 14

Stayton 44, North Marion 19

Valley Catholic 52, Westside Christian 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

