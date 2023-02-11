AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 66, St. Albans 35

East Fairmont 77, Oak Hill 40

Grafton 59, Ravenswood 48

Huntington 62, South Charleston 57

Lincoln 58, Notre Dame 24

Man 47, Meadow Bridge 36

Morgantown 52, Cameron 47

Parkersburg 70, Riverside 57

PikeView 70, Nicholas County 40

Robert C. Byrd 44, Liberty Harrison 14

Spring Valley 56, Hurricane 30

Trinity 58, East Hardy 28

Wheeling Park 64, George Washington 37

