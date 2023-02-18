AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

February 18, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Semi-State=

Semifinal=

Class 4A=

Huntington North=

Fishers 67, Ft. Wayne Snider 66

Lake Central 62, S. Bend Washington 57

Southport=

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Center Grove 43

Lawrence North 70, Indpls Ben Davis 55

Class 3A=

Jasper=

Corydon 52, Gibson Southern 47

Indian Creek 76, Indpls Chatard 47

Laporte=

Fairfield 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33

Twin Lakes 51, Hamilton Hts. 44

Class 2A=

Logansport=

Central Noble 43, Lafayette Catholic 42

Lapel 44, Andrean 32

Shelbyville=

Forest Park 65, Greencastle 48

N. Knox 67, Eastern Hancock 50

Class 1A=

Frankfort=

Bethany Christian 55, Washington Twp. 50

Tri 55, Tri-Central 29

New Albany=

Jac-Cen-Del 44, Bloomfield 34

Lanesville 56, Trinity Lutheran 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

