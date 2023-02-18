Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Semi-State=
Semifinal=
Class 4A=
Huntington North=
Fishers 67, Ft. Wayne Snider 66
Lake Central 62, S. Bend Washington 57
Southport=
Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Center Grove 43
Lawrence North 70, Indpls Ben Davis 55
Class 3A=
Jasper=
Corydon 52, Gibson Southern 47
Indian Creek 76, Indpls Chatard 47
Laporte=
Fairfield 54, Tippecanoe Valley 33
Twin Lakes 51, Hamilton Hts. 44
Class 2A=
Logansport=
Central Noble 43, Lafayette Catholic 42
Lapel 44, Andrean 32
Shelbyville=
Forest Park 65, Greencastle 48
N. Knox 67, Eastern Hancock 50
Class 1A=
Frankfort=
Bethany Christian 55, Washington Twp. 50
Tri 55, Tri-Central 29
New Albany=
Jac-Cen-Del 44, Bloomfield 34
Lanesville 56, Trinity Lutheran 41
___
