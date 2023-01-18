AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonny Eagle 61, Noble 26

Calais 51, George Stevens 32

Carrabec 46, Dirigo 28

Central Aroostook 36, Ashland Community 18

Deering 46, Lewiston 31

Fort Kent Community 74, Van Buren District 23

Gardiner Area 66, Messalonskee 43

Kents Hill 60, Hall-Dale 51

Lake Region 56, Waynflete 29

Monmouth Academy 64, Richmond 60, OT

Mountain Valley 35, Mt. Abram 32

Mt. Ararat 41, Gray-New Gloucester 26

Nokomis Regional 38, Mt. Blue 33

North Yarmouth Academy 79, Winthrop 31

Sacopee Valley 46, Seacoast Christian School 36

Thornton Academy 58, South Portland 55

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 68, St. Dominic Regional 28

Valley 75, Greenville 25

Wells 52, Old Orchard Beach 45

Wisdom 66, Washburn District 11

Woodland 65, Lee Academy 44

Yarmouth 56, Brunswick 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

