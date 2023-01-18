Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonny Eagle 61, Noble 26
Calais 51, George Stevens 32
Carrabec 46, Dirigo 28
Central Aroostook 36, Ashland Community 18
Deering 46, Lewiston 31
Fort Kent Community 74, Van Buren District 23
Gardiner Area 66, Messalonskee 43
Kents Hill 60, Hall-Dale 51
Lake Region 56, Waynflete 29
Monmouth Academy 64, Richmond 60, OT
Mountain Valley 35, Mt. Abram 32
Mt. Ararat 41, Gray-New Gloucester 26
Nokomis Regional 38, Mt. Blue 33
North Yarmouth Academy 79, Winthrop 31
Sacopee Valley 46, Seacoast Christian School 36
Thornton Academy 58, South Portland 55
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 68, St. Dominic Regional 28
Valley 75, Greenville 25
Wells 52, Old Orchard Beach 45
Wisdom 66, Washburn District 11
Woodland 65, Lee Academy 44
Yarmouth 56, Brunswick 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/