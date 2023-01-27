AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 43, Rice Memorial 23

Blue Mountain Union 48, Northfield 20

Essex 56, Burlington 50

Lamoille Union 48, Montpelier 40

Mid Vermont Christian School 44, Twin Valley 4

Oxbow Union 45, U-32 40

St. Johnsbury Academy 52, Mount Mansfield Union 48

White River Valley 57, Leland & Gray Union 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax vs. Danville, ppd.

Harwood Union vs. Lake Region Union, ppd.

Richford vs. Milton, ppd.

Winooski vs. Craftsbury Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

