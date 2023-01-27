Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 43, Rice Memorial 23
Blue Mountain Union 48, Northfield 20
Essex 56, Burlington 50
Lamoille Union 48, Montpelier 40
Mid Vermont Christian School 44, Twin Valley 4
Oxbow Union 45, U-32 40
St. Johnsbury Academy 52, Mount Mansfield Union 48
White River Valley 57, Leland & Gray Union 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax vs. Danville, ppd.
Harwood Union vs. Lake Region Union, ppd.
Richford vs. Milton, ppd.
Winooski vs. Craftsbury Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/