AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 37, Joppatowne 26

Bethesda 49, Blake 22

Calvert 51, Arundel 42

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 50, West Nottingham 28

Harford Tech 49, C. Milton Wright 11

Havre de Grace 51, Perryville 28

Leonardtown 66, La Plata 10

Liberty 52, Franklin 19

Manchester Valley 37, Hereford 32

North Harford 35, North East 29

Pocomoke 54, James M. Bennett 46

Rising Sun 63, Elkton 43

Severna Park 40, Patterson Mill 36

Surrattsville 31, Thomas Stone 28

Wootton 72, Gaithersburg 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bohemia Manor vs. Aberdeen, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.