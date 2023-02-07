AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chelsea Academy 59, Oakcrest 48

Essex 35, Mathews 25

George Marshall 52, Yorktown 29

Hampton Roads 40, Suffolk Christian Academy 18

Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 37

Highland Springs 89, Prince George 27

Highland-Warrenton 35, Foxcroft 26

Jefferson Forest 52, Rustburg 24

Liberty Christian 63, Amherst County 29

Liberty-Bedford 65, Heritage (Lynchburg) 25

Louisa 39, Albemarle 34

Mecklenburg County 46, Brunswick Academy 28

Miller School 54, Steward School 38

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44, William Fleming 38

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 33

St. Gertrude 75, Christchurch 44

Staunton 39, Harrisonburg 31

Thomas Dale 66, Cosby 48

Windsor 62, Appomattox Regional GS 14

York 60, Petersburg 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

