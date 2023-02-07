Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chelsea Academy 59, Oakcrest 48
Essex 35, Mathews 25
George Marshall 52, Yorktown 29
Hampton Roads 40, Suffolk Christian Academy 18
Heritage (Leesburg) 45, Dominion 37
Highland Springs 89, Prince George 27
Highland-Warrenton 35, Foxcroft 26
Jefferson Forest 52, Rustburg 24
Liberty Christian 63, Amherst County 29
Liberty-Bedford 65, Heritage (Lynchburg) 25
Louisa 39, Albemarle 34
Mecklenburg County 46, Brunswick Academy 28
Miller School 54, Steward School 38
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44, William Fleming 38
Rural Retreat 45, Galax 33
St. Gertrude 75, Christchurch 44
Staunton 39, Harrisonburg 31
Thomas Dale 66, Cosby 48
Windsor 62, Appomattox Regional GS 14
York 60, Petersburg 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/