Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 8
Chelsea Academy 54, Holy Family 25
Christchurch 52, Grace Christian 11
Cloudland, Tenn. 71, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27
Colonial Heights 62, Southampton 53
E.C. Glass 54, Liberty-Bedford 42
Hayfield 66, Annandale 58
Heritage (Lynchburg) 45, Rustburg 40
Indian River 38, Booker T. Washington 35
Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst County 50
Magna Vista 58, Tunstall 5
North Cross 56, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33
Oakcrest 43, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40
Roanoke Catholic 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 34
Windsor 65, Smithfield 39
