Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 8

Chelsea Academy 54, Holy Family 25

Christchurch 52, Grace Christian 11

Cloudland, Tenn. 71, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27

Colonial Heights 62, Southampton 53

E.C. Glass 54, Liberty-Bedford 42

Hayfield 66, Annandale 58

Heritage (Lynchburg) 45, Rustburg 40

Indian River 38, Booker T. Washington 35

Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst County 50

Magna Vista 58, Tunstall 5

North Cross 56, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33

Oakcrest 43, Fredericksburg Christian 40

Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40

Roanoke Catholic 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 34

Windsor 65, Smithfield 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

