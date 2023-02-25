Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Eau Claire Memorial 64, Appleton North 58
Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 38
Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 62
Marshfield 65, Holmen 41
Neenah 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36
Stevens Point 58, Oshkosh West 46
Superior 78, Appleton West 53
Wausau West 73, Appleton East 70
Section 2=
Fond du Lac 64, Bay Port 59
Germantown 74, Sheboygan South 26
Hartford Union 98, Milwaukee King 59
Homestead 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Kaukauna 69, Green Bay Preble 51
Kimberly 53, Sheboygan North 43
Menomonee Falls 52, Green Bay Southwest 45
Milwaukee DSHA 44, De Pere 42
Section 3=
Arrowhead 74, Madison West 14
Brookfield East 79, West Allis Central 31
Hamilton 61, Middleton 48
Oconomowoc 76, Madison La Follette 43
Oregon 68, Brookfield Central 54
Sun Prairie West 58, Sun Prairie 38
Verona Area 86, Madison Memorial 36
Waunakee 92, Madison East 69
Section 4=
Badger 78, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 33
Franklin 86, Beloit Memorial 47
Janesville Craig 73, Mukwonago 56
Kenosha Bradford 65, Racine Case 39
Kenosha Indian Trail 96, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 21
Kettle Moraine 88, Racine Horlick 28
Muskego 62, Kenosha Tremper 21
Oak Creek 70, Janesville Parker 19
Division 2=
Section 1=
La Crosse Central 60, River Falls 48
Lakeland 89, Wausau East 38
Menomonie 56, Hayward 31
Mosinee 60, Shawano 59
New London 62, Rhinelander 49
Rice Lake 62, Onalaska 50
Tomah 66, New Richmond 37
Section 2=
Beaver Dam 84, Nicolet 48
Cedarburg 74, West Bend East 62
Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Ashwaubenon 38
Grafton 60, Slinger 51
Menasha 53, Marinette 33
Notre Dame 94, Plymouth 19
Watertown 55, Port Washington 36
West De Pere 62, Luxemburg-Casco 22
Section 3=
DeForest 57, Sauk Prairie 54
Delavan-Darien 53, Burlington 41
Elkhorn Area 40, Westosha Central 36
McFarland 71, Stoughton 66
Monona Grove 62, Mount Horeb 20
Reedsburg Area 52, Baraboo 44
Union Grove 86, Fort Atkinson 31
Waukesha West 75, Waterford 42
Section 4=
Martin Luther 66, Milw. Bay View 12
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Greenfield 42
Pewaukee 81, Greendale 40
Pius XI Catholic 75, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 20
Shorewood 66, Whitefish Bay 57
Wauwatosa East 48, Wauwatosa West 36
Whitnall 60, New Berlin West 57
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Milwaukee Lutheran 49
Division 3=
Section 1=
Altoona 51, Adams-Friendship 28
Amery 59, Northwestern 57
Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 37
Prescott 72, Bloomer 44
Somerset 62, Osceola 51
St. Croix Falls 56, Saint Croix Central 46
West Salem 69, Arcadia 47
Wisconsin Dells 63, Mauston 34
Section 2=
Denmark 55, Kewaskum 33
Freedom 66, Northland Pines 16
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Kiel 40
Oostburg 72, Lomira 42
Peshtigo 55, Clintonville 52
Sheboygan Falls 47, Brillion 42
Wrightstown 62, Oconto Falls 45
Xavier 62, Amherst 31
Section 3=
Columbus 46, Brodhead 42
Edgerton 46, Evansville 33
Lake Mills 57, Ripon 39
Lakeside Lutheran 55, Wautoma 46
Omro 51, Lake Country Lutheran 31
Platteville 50, Edgewood 48
Prairie du Chien 47, Dodgeville 32
Waupun 72, Winneconne 39
Section 4=
Brookfield Academy 89, Milwaukee North 28
Brown Deer 82, University School of Milwaukee 76
Dominican 63, Milwaukee School of Languages 37
Jefferson 76, Saint Francis 39
Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Catholic Memorial 54
Racine Lutheran 62, Whitewater 45
Saint Thomas More 69, Racine St. Catherine’s 52
Shoreland Lutheran 87, Augustine Prep 46
Division 4=
Section 1=
Cadott 65, Cameron 42
Colfax 46, Unity 29
Durand 46, Regis 43
Fall Creek 54, Augusta 36
Ladysmith 39, Grantsburg 28
Neillsville 49, Mondovi 33
Osseo-Fairchild 88, Abbotsford 63
Phillips 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30
Section 2=
Auburndale 56, Marathon 37
Bonduel 46, Shiocton 35
Coleman 61, Kewaunee 43
Crandon 44, Algoma 31
Mishicot 67, Oconto 40
St. Mary Catholic 78, Princeton/Green Lake 24
Westfield Area 65, Manawa 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Stratford 26
Section 3=
Aquinas 58, Luther 35
Bangor 62, Melrose-Mindoro 38
Cuba City 81, Poynette 64
Darlington 44, Deerfield 33
Lancaster 49, River Ridge 39
Mineral Point 55, Cambridge 41
New Glarus 81, Marshall 49
Westby 37, Fennimore 27
Section 4=
Cedar Grove-Belgium 87, Kenosha Christian Life 39
Laconia 84, Valders 35
Living Word Lutheran 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60
Randolph 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 31
Random Lake 64, Dodgeland 24
Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Howards Grove 38
The Prairie School 89, Horicon 22
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52, Pardeeville 39
Division 5=
Section 1=
Hurley 71, Winter 38
McDonell Central 65, Owen-Withee 34
New Auburn 36, Elmwood/Plum City 31
Prairie Farm 80, Gilman 50
Siren 61, Mellen 42
Solon Springs 48, Drummond 37
South Shore 67, Shell Lake 42
Turtle Lake 41, Clayton 28
Section 2=
Assumption 60, Pacelli 39
Athens 50, Columbus Catholic 31
Edgar 66, Newman Catholic 38
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Almond-Bancroft 50
Laona-Wabeno 70, Wausaukee 47
Lena 50, Florence 45
Niagara 44, Three Lakes 32
Sevastopol 61, Suring 34
Section 3=
Belmont 65, Potosi/Cassville 24
Blair-Taylor 74, Wonewoc-Center 24
Hillsboro 68, Alma/Pepin 27
Ithaca 63, Shullsburg 57
Kickapoo 60, La Farge/Youth Initiative 27
Lincoln 42, Cashton 25
Royall 62, Cochrane-Fountain City 53
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Benton 49
Section 4=
Albany 72, Pecatonica 41
Barneveld 64, Wayland Academy 34
Fall River 46, Catholic Central 35
Lourdes Academy 53, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 43
Oakfield 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40
Rio 55, Monticello 47
Sheboygan Christian 42, Hilbert 40
Wild Rose 68, Central Wisconsin Christian 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/