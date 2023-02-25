AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Appleton North 58

Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 38

Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 62

Marshfield 65, Holmen 41

Neenah 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36

Stevens Point 58, Oshkosh West 46

Superior 78, Appleton West 53

Wausau West 73, Appleton East 70

Section 2=

Fond du Lac 64, Bay Port 59

Germantown 74, Sheboygan South 26

Hartford Union 98, Milwaukee King 59

Homestead 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Kaukauna 69, Green Bay Preble 51

Kimberly 53, Sheboygan North 43

Menomonee Falls 52, Green Bay Southwest 45

Milwaukee DSHA 44, De Pere 42

Section 3=

Arrowhead 74, Madison West 14

Brookfield East 79, West Allis Central 31

Hamilton 61, Middleton 48

Oconomowoc 76, Madison La Follette 43

Oregon 68, Brookfield Central 54

Sun Prairie West 58, Sun Prairie 38

Verona Area 86, Madison Memorial 36

Waunakee 92, Madison East 69

Section 4=

Badger 78, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 33

Franklin 86, Beloit Memorial 47

Janesville Craig 73, Mukwonago 56

Kenosha Bradford 65, Racine Case 39

Kenosha Indian Trail 96, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 24

Kenosha Indian Trail 96, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 21

Kettle Moraine 88, Racine Horlick 28

Muskego 62, Kenosha Tremper 21

    • Oak Creek 70, Janesville Parker 19

    Division 2=

    Section 1=

    La Crosse Central 60, River Falls 48

    Lakeland 89, Wausau East 38

    Menomonie 56, Hayward 31

    Mosinee 60, Shawano 59

    New London 62, Rhinelander 49

    Rice Lake 62, Onalaska 50

    Tomah 66, New Richmond 37

    Section 2=

    Beaver Dam 84, Nicolet 48

    Cedarburg 74, West Bend East 62

    Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Ashwaubenon 38

    Grafton 60, Slinger 51

    Menasha 53, Marinette 33

    Notre Dame 94, Plymouth 19

    Watertown 55, Port Washington 36

    West De Pere 62, Luxemburg-Casco 22

    Section 3=

    DeForest 57, Sauk Prairie 54

    Delavan-Darien 53, Burlington 41

    Elkhorn Area 40, Westosha Central 36

    McFarland 71, Stoughton 66

    Monona Grove 62, Mount Horeb 20

    Reedsburg Area 52, Baraboo 44

    Union Grove 86, Fort Atkinson 31

    Waukesha West 75, Waterford 42

    Section 4=

    Martin Luther 66, Milw. Bay View 12

    New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Greenfield 42

    Pewaukee 81, Greendale 40

    Pius XI Catholic 75, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 20

    Shorewood 66, Whitefish Bay 57

    Wauwatosa East 48, Wauwatosa West 36

    Whitnall 60, New Berlin West 57

    Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Milwaukee Lutheran 49

    Division 3=

    Section 1=

    Altoona 51, Adams-Friendship 28

    Amery 59, Northwestern 57

    Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 37

    Prescott 72, Bloomer 44

    Somerset 62, Osceola 51

    St. Croix Falls 56, Saint Croix Central 46

    West Salem 69, Arcadia 47

    Wisconsin Dells 63, Mauston 34

    Section 2=

    Denmark 55, Kewaskum 33

    Freedom 66, Northland Pines 16

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Kiel 40

    Oostburg 72, Lomira 42

    Peshtigo 55, Clintonville 52

    Sheboygan Falls 47, Brillion 42

    Wrightstown 62, Oconto Falls 45

    Xavier 62, Amherst 31

    Section 3=

    Columbus 46, Brodhead 42

    Edgerton 46, Evansville 33

    Lake Mills 57, Ripon 39

    Lakeside Lutheran 55, Wautoma 46

    Omro 51, Lake Country Lutheran 31

    Platteville 50, Edgewood 48

    Prairie du Chien 47, Dodgeville 32

    Waupun 72, Winneconne 39

    Section 4=

    Brookfield Academy 89, Milwaukee North 28

    Brown Deer 82, University School of Milwaukee 76

    Dominican 63, Milwaukee School of Languages 37

    Jefferson 76, Saint Francis 39

    Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Catholic Memorial 54

    Racine Lutheran 62, Whitewater 45

    Saint Thomas More 69, Racine St. Catherine’s 52

    Shoreland Lutheran 87, Augustine Prep 46

    Division 4=

    Section 1=

    Cadott 65, Cameron 42

    Colfax 46, Unity 29

    Durand 46, Regis 43

    Fall Creek 54, Augusta 36

    Ladysmith 39, Grantsburg 28

    Neillsville 49, Mondovi 33

    Osseo-Fairchild 88, Abbotsford 63

    Phillips 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

    Section 2=

    Auburndale 56, Marathon 37

    Bonduel 46, Shiocton 35

    Coleman 61, Kewaunee 43

    Crandon 44, Algoma 31

    Mishicot 67, Oconto 40

    St. Mary Catholic 78, Princeton/Green Lake 24

    Westfield Area 65, Manawa 23

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Stratford 26

    Section 3=

    Aquinas 58, Luther 35

    Bangor 62, Melrose-Mindoro 38

    Cuba City 81, Poynette 64

    Darlington 44, Deerfield 33

    Lancaster 49, River Ridge 39

    Mineral Point 55, Cambridge 41

    New Glarus 81, Marshall 49

    Westby 37, Fennimore 27

    Section 4=

    Cedar Grove-Belgium 87, Kenosha Christian Life 39

    Laconia 84, Valders 35

    Living Word Lutheran 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60

    Randolph 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 31

    Random Lake 64, Dodgeland 24

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Howards Grove 38

    The Prairie School 89, Horicon 22

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52, Pardeeville 39

    Division 5=

    Section 1=

    Hurley 71, Winter 38

    McDonell Central 65, Owen-Withee 34

    New Auburn 36, Elmwood/Plum City 31

    Prairie Farm 80, Gilman 50

    Siren 61, Mellen 42

    Solon Springs 48, Drummond 37

    South Shore 67, Shell Lake 42

    Turtle Lake 41, Clayton 28

    Section 2=

    Assumption 60, Pacelli 39

    Athens 50, Columbus Catholic 31

    Edgar 66, Newman Catholic 38

    Iola-Scandinavia 57, Almond-Bancroft 50

    Laona-Wabeno 70, Wausaukee 47

    Lena 50, Florence 45

    Niagara 44, Three Lakes 32

    Sevastopol 61, Suring 34

    Section 3=

    Belmont 65, Potosi/Cassville 24

    Blair-Taylor 74, Wonewoc-Center 24

    Hillsboro 68, Alma/Pepin 27

    Ithaca 63, Shullsburg 57

    Kickapoo 60, La Farge/Youth Initiative 27

    Lincoln 42, Cashton 25

    Royall 62, Cochrane-Fountain City 53

    Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Benton 49

    Section 4=

    Albany 72, Pecatonica 41

    Barneveld 64, Wayland Academy 34

    Fall River 46, Catholic Central 35

    Lourdes Academy 53, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 43

    Oakfield 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

    Rio 55, Monticello 47

    Sheboygan Christian 42, Hilbert 40

    Wild Rose 68, Central Wisconsin Christian 34

