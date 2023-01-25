AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 79, Hi-Line 20

Arcadia-Loup City 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Battle Creek 42, Howells/Dodge 39

Bayard 56, South Platte 51

Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60

Blue Hill 44, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Boone Central 36, Central City 18

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Centennial 52, Fillmore Central 23

Centura 57, St. Paul 34

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43

David City 46, Mead 17

Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 28

Fairbury 41, Sandy Creek 27

Falls City 35, Auburn 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Southern 23

Fremont 56, Omaha Burke 39

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41

Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 24

Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36

Lewiston 68, Pawnee City 16

Leyton 59, Banner County 8

Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44

Loomis 39, Franklin 18

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30

Milford 39, Sutton 27

Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58

Millard West 62, Gretna 54

Mitchell 38, Kimball 27

Nebraska Christian 71, Heartland 25

O’Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39

Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29

Omaha Benson 73, Buena Vista 14

    • Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Roncalli 17

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Lincoln Pius X 35

    Ord 51, Wood River 44

    Overton 47, Shelton 37

    Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20

    Perkins County 58, Holyoke, Colo. 35

    Ponca 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, OT

    Prairie, Colo. 32, Potter-Dix 31

    Ravenna 67, Elm Creek 54

    Red Cloud 65, Heartland Lutheran 18

    Sedgwick County, Colo. 62, Garden County 24

    St. Mary’s 74, Creighton 32

    Stanton 71, Twin River 42

    Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Ansley-Litchfield 29

    Superior 51, Deshler 30

    West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20

    West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43

    Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53

    Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Silver Lake 23

    Centennial Conference Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Columbus Scotus 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 29

    Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34

    Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28

    Lincoln Lutheran 42, Archbishop Bergan 39

    Central Conference Tournament=

    Adams Central 49, Schuyler 8

    Columbus Lakeview 34, Aurora 31

    Seward 53, Grand Island Northwest 42

    York 41, Crete 30

    CRC Tournament=

    McCool Junction 33, Osceola 30

    Meridian 52, High Plains Community 22

    Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32

    NCC Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Douglas County West 47, Conestoga 35

    Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32

    Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

    Southwest Conference Tournament=

    Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43

    Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32

    Minden 48, McCook 37

    Ogallala 45, Valentine 42, OT

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

