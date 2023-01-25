Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 79, Hi-Line 20
Arcadia-Loup City 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 22
Battle Creek 42, Howells/Dodge 39
Bayard 56, South Platte 51
Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60
Blue Hill 44, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Boone Central 36, Central City 18
Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39
Centennial 52, Fillmore Central 23
Centura 57, St. Paul 34
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43
David City 46, Mead 17
Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 28
Fairbury 41, Sandy Creek 27
Falls City 35, Auburn 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Southern 23
Fremont 56, Omaha Burke 39
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41
Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 24
Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36
Lewiston 68, Pawnee City 16
Leyton 59, Banner County 8
Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30
Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44
Loomis 39, Franklin 18
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30
Milford 39, Sutton 27
Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58
Millard West 62, Gretna 54
Mitchell 38, Kimball 27
Nebraska Christian 71, Heartland 25
O’Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39
Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29
Omaha Benson 73, Buena Vista 14
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Roncalli 17
Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Lincoln Pius X 35
Ord 51, Wood River 44
Overton 47, Shelton 37
Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20
Perkins County 58, Holyoke, Colo. 35
Ponca 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, OT
Prairie, Colo. 32, Potter-Dix 31
Ravenna 67, Elm Creek 54
Red Cloud 65, Heartland Lutheran 18
Sedgwick County, Colo. 62, Garden County 24
St. Mary’s 74, Creighton 32
Stanton 71, Twin River 42
Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Superior 51, Deshler 30
West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20
West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43
Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Silver Lake 23
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Columbus Scotus 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 29
Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34
Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Archbishop Bergan 39
Central Conference Tournament=
Adams Central 49, Schuyler 8
Columbus Lakeview 34, Aurora 31
Seward 53, Grand Island Northwest 42
York 41, Crete 30
CRC Tournament=
McCool Junction 33, Osceola 30
Meridian 52, High Plains Community 22
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32
NCC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Douglas County West 47, Conestoga 35
Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32
Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43
Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32
Minden 48, McCook 37
Ogallala 45, Valentine 42, OT
