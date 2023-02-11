AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 60, University Lake/Trinity 34

Albany 73, Monticello 36

Algoma 67, Sturgeon Bay 32

Alma/Pepin 40, Independence 22

Almond-Bancroft 56, Pacelli 43

Altoona 53, Somerset 45

Amery 72, Saint Croix Central 62

Antigo 64, Tomahawk 31

Appleton East 57, Appleton North 45

Arrowhead 67, Muskego 46

Ashland 41, Barron 34

Athens 56, Auburndale 51

Badger 51, Elkhorn Area 46

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 44

Barneveld 45, Black Hawk 30

Beaver Dam 53, Watertown 31

Belmont 55, River Ridge 29

Blair-Taylor 72, Cochrane-Fountain City 54

Bonduel 69, Manawa 27

Boyceville 44, Glenwood City 10

Brillion 59, Chilton 44

Brodhead 56, Whitewater 40

Brookfield East 68, Menomonee Falls 35

Bruce 44, Flambeau 39

Cameron 56, Spooner 25

Cedarburg 66, West Bend East 45

Central Wisconsin Christian 56, Dodgeland 49

Clayton 44, Winter 39

Clear Lake 34, Webster 33

Clinton 69, Big Foot 34

Colby 52, Spencer 43

ADVERTISEMENT

Colfax 40, Elmwood/Plum City 32

Columbus 61, Poynette 42

Cornell 65, Lake Holcombe 47

Crandon 64, Elcho 10

Cuba City 64, Mineral Point 59

Darlington 67, Boscobel 51

De Pere 53, Green Bay Southwest 41

DeForest 54, Waunakee 40

Delavan-Darien 59, Burlington 51

Denmark 57, Oconto Falls 44

Dominican 82, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 19

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

    • Durand 50, Mondovi 33

    Edgerton 58, Jefferson 40

    Edgewood 69, Monroe 38

    Eleva-Strum 57, Melrose-Mindoro 52

    Elk Mound 77, Spring Valley 34

    Fall Creek 56, Stanley-Boyd 33

    Fennimore 54, Riverdale 37

    Fond du Lac 45, Oshkosh North 32

    Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Little Chute 25

    Franklin 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 46

    Freedom 72, Marinette 45

    Grafton 43, Slinger 38

    Green Bay Preble 63, Bay Port 58

    Hartford Union 75, Port Washington 51

    Homestead 66, West Bend West 45

    Hurley 67, Mercer 24

    Ithaca 59, De Soto 17

    Janesville Craig 62, Sun Prairie 52

    Janesville Parker 61, Beloit Memorial 56

    Johnson Creek 48, Williams Bay 42

    Juda 40, Argyle 33

    Kettle Moraine 81, Waukesha North 26

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Berlin 47

    Kewaskum 52, Waupun 44

    Kiel 52, Roncalli 25

    La Farge/Youth Initiative 46, Weston 28

    Ladysmith 53, Cumberland 27

    Lake Mills 55, Lodi 44

    Lakeland 74, Rhinelander 27

    Lakeside Lutheran 65, Watertown Luther Prep 45

    Lancaster 63, Richland Center 44

    Lincoln 60, Gilman 52

    Loyal 45, Columbus Catholic 43

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luxemburg-Casco 60, Waupaca 42

    Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 36

    Markesan 35, Princeton/Green Lake 23

    Marshall 67, Belleville 51

    McDonell Central 64, Cadott 40

    McFarland 72, Turner 35

    Medford Area 46, Northland Pines 41

    Milw. Washington 64, Milwaukee Madison 26

    Milwaukee DSHA 72, Brookfield Central 56

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 18

    Milwaukee School of Languages 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 41

    Milwaukee South 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 15

    Monona Grove 70, Milton 32

    Neenah 67, Hortonville 47

    New Glarus 82, Wisconsin Heights 35

    Northland Lutheran 65, Bowler 43

    Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45

    Notre Dame 99, Sheboygan South 25

    Oak Creek 75, Racine Park 35

    Oakfield 54, Hustisford 28

    Oregon 69, Mount Horeb 40

    Oshkosh West 57, Appleton West 52

    Osseo-Fairchild 69, Bloomer 53

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Owen-Withee 54, Greenwood 43

    Pardeeville 73, Montello 33

    Platteville 52, Dodgeville 44

    Potosi/Cassville 57, Benton 53

    Prairie Farm 66, New Auburn 34

    Prairie du Chien 71, River Valley 30

    Pulaski 44, Manitowoc Lincoln 37

    Racine Case 58, Racine Horlick 48

    Randolph 69, Fall River 37

    Rio 71, Cambria-Friesland 44

    Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 28

    Sauk Prairie 61, Baraboo 26

    Sevastopol 56, Kewaunee 32

    Shawano 70, Seymour 40

    Sheboygan Falls 75, New Holstein 57

    Sheboygan North 70, Ashwaubenon 55

    Shullsburg 59, Highland 44

    Siren 56, Northwood 29

    Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 52

    Southwestern 45, Iowa-Grant 35

    St. Croix Falls 53, Hayward 20

    Stevens Point 68, Marshfield 67

    Stoughton 61, Fort Atkinson 50

    Sun Prairie West 50, Middleton 46

    The Prairie School 77, Racine Lutheran 53

    Three Lakes 61, Florence 44

    Tri-County 37, Port Edwards 25

    Turtle Lake 55, Grantsburg 52

    Union Grove 79, Wilmot Union 50

    Unity 52, Frederic 25

    Valders 90, Two Rivers 53

    Verona Area 88, Madison East 29

    Viroqua 44, Black River Falls 23

    Waukesha West 47, Mukwonago 21

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wausau West 67, Wausau East 44

    Wauwatosa East 58, Hamilton 44

    Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Kickapoo 32

    Wayland Academy 40, Horicon 34

    West Allis Nathan Hale 49, Wauwatosa West 45

    Westosha Central 50, Waterford 49

    Whitefish Bay 78, Nicolet 36

    Whitehall 63, Augusta 42

    Wild Rose 71, Pittsville 49

    Winneconne 47, Plymouth 27

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Amherst 47

    Wrightstown 66, Clintonville 40

    Xavier 69, Green Bay East 20

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. Gilmanton, ccd.

    Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ccd.

    Gresham Community vs. White Lake, ccd.

    Madison Country Day vs. Parkview, ccd.

    Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Tigerton, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.