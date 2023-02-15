AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gretna 51, Omaha Burke 26

Kearney 57, Fremont 52, OT

Lincoln East 72, Lincoln North Star 68

Lincoln High 78, Norfolk 17

Lincoln Pius X 44, Lincoln Northeast 37

Lincoln Southeast 41, Columbus 39

Millard North 53, Lincoln Southwest 32

Norris 14, Hastings 8

Omaha Central 88, Omaha North 56

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Omaha Mercy 26

Omaha South 75, Bellevue East 71

Omaha Westside 47, Millard West 40

Schuyler 49, Buena Vista 41

Seward 62, Lexington 25

Sidney 53, Alliance 25

York 37, Waverly 31

NSAA Playoffs=

Class C1 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict C1-1=

Falls City 30, Fairbury 21

Syracuse 43, Auburn 38

Subdistrict C1-2=

Ashland-Greenwood 36, Omaha Gross Catholic 23

Platteview 55, Conestoga 27

Subdistrict C1-3=

Douglas County West 54, Omaha Concordia 30

Omaha Roncalli 48, Fort Calhoun 38

Subdistrict C1-4=

North Bend Central 61, Bishop Neumann 42

Yutan 46, Wahoo 38

Subdistrict C1-5=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, West Point-Beemer 48

Wayne 69, Tekamah-Herman 35

Subdistrict C1-6=

Lincoln Christian 40, Raymond Central 31

Malcolm 45, Milford 30

Subdistrict C1-7=

Columbus Scotus 62, Aurora 32

David City 43, Columbus Lakeview 31

Subdistrict C1-8=

Battle Creek 42, Boone Central 25

Pierce 54, Madison 17

Subdistrict C1-9=

Adams Central 54, St. Paul 33

    • Minden 59, Grand Island Central Catholic 56, OT

    Subdistrict C1-10=

    Ainsworth 60, O’Neill 42

    Ord 67, Valentine 61

    Subdistrict C1-11=

    Broken Bow 46, Kearney Catholic 44

    Gothenburg 59, Holdrege 37

    Subdistrict C1-12=

    Bridgeport 66, Chadron 30

    Chase County 51, Hershey 38

    Class C2 Subdistrict=

    Subdistrict C2-1=

    Freeman 56, Tri County 35

    Wilber-Clatonia 35, Southern 23

    Subdistrict C2-2=

    Lincoln Lutheran 59, Cornerstone Christian 20

    Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Palmyra 28

    Subdistrict C2-3=

    Guardian Angels 64, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 24

    Oakland-Craig 44, Archbishop Bergan 43

    Subdistrict C2-4=

    Pender 68, Homer 33

    Wakefield 64, Omaha Nation 53

    Subdistrict C2-5=

    Crofton 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 23

    Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 21

    Subdistrict C2-6=

    Clarkson/Leigh 76, Stanton 36

    Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Wisner-Pilger 69

    Subdistrict C2-7=

    Centennial 56, Shelby/Rising City 51

    Cross County 62, Aquinas 34

    Subdistrict C2-8=

    Superior 53, Fillmore Central 28

    Sutton 45, Thayer Central 38

    Subdistrict C2-9=

    Amherst 61, Arcadia-Loup City 37

    Wood River 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 33

    Subdistrict C2-10=

    Elkhorn Valley 36, West Holt 28

    Summerland 53, North Central 36

    Subdistrict C2-11=

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 46, Southwest 37

    Southern Valley 54, South Loup 30

    Subdistrict C2-12=

    Bayard 54, Perkins County 40

    Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 29

    Class D1 Subdistrict=

    Subdistrict D1-1=

    Johnson-Brock 59, Dorchester 33

    Sterling 59, Meridian 50

    Subdistrict D1-2=

    Elmwood-Murdock 53, Cedar Bluffs 4

    Weeping Water 39, East Butler 27

    Subdistrict D1-3=

    Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Walthill 37

    Tri County Northeast 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20

    Subdistrict D1-4=

    Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24

    Norfolk Catholic 51, Wausa 34

    Subdistrict D1-5=

    Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 38

    Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Plainview 56

    Subdistrict D1-6=

    Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Heartland 29

    Deshler 36, Sandy Creek 23

    Subdistrict D1-7=

    Fullerton 48, Central Valley 38

    Nebraska Christian 48, Twin River 31

    Subdistrict D1-8=

    Blue Hill 47, Silver Lake 21

    Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Red Cloud 25

    Subdistrict D1-9=

    Ravenna 47, Twin Loup 32

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53, Centura 43

    Subdistrict D1-10=

    Alma 47, Axtell 32

    Arapahoe 48, Elm Creek 44

    Subdistrict D1-11=

    Cambridge 73, Sandhills Valley 34

    Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Maxwell 33

    Subdistrict D1-12=

    Morrill 68, Crawford 64

    South Platte 71, Kimball 37

    Class D2 Subdistrict=

    Subdistrict D2-1=

    Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Diller-Odell 44

    Parkview Christian 37, Lewiston 31

    Subdistrict D2-2=

    McCool Junction 60, Exeter/Milligan 39

    Nebraska Lutheran 57, Hampton 28

    Subdistrict D2-3=

    High Plains Community 50, Palmer 21

    Osceola 57, Mead 29

    Subdistrict D2-4=

    Humphrey St. Francis 69, Winside 16

    Wynot 59, Howells/Dodge 46

    Subdistrict D2-5=

    St. Mary’s 66, CWC 30

    Stuart 51, Santee 43

    Subdistrict D2-6=

    Lawrence-Nelson 50, Heartland Lutheran 30

    Shelton 64, Giltner 17

    Subdistrict D2-7=

    Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 56

    Sandhills/Thedford 37, Ansley-Litchfield 28

    Subdistrict D2-8=

    Overton 70, Bertrand 32

    Wilcox-Hildreth 46, Brady 14

    Subdistrict D2-9=

    Medicine Valley 56, Hitchcock County 44, OT

    Wauneta-Palisade 55, Wallace 43

    Subdistrict D2-10=

    Arthur County 49, Garden County 28

    Paxton 60, Creek Valley 31

    Subdistrict D2-11=

    Potter-Dix 31, Banner County 13

    Subdistrict D2-12=

    Hay Springs 57, Cody-Kilgore 28

    Hyannis 42, Mullen 26

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

