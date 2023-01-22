Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Fillmore Central 30
Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Adams Central 49
Kearney Catholic 45, Aquinas 21
Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34
Millard South 77, Gretna 48
Oakland-Craig 48, Harlan, Iowa 42
Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39
Omaha Benson 60, Omaha North 52
Omaha Nation 75, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 36
Omaha South 65, Buena Vista 23
Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
CRC Tournament=
Meridian 53, Giltner 26
Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37
MAC Tournament=
Consolation=
Potter-Dix 48, Banner County 4
Third Place=
South Platte 50, Garden County 30
MNAC Tournament=
Sandhills Valley 33, Cody-Kilgore 26
NCC Tournament=
Conestoga 45, Louisville 34
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Fort Calhoun 48
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Morrill 68, Crawford 54
RCC Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 24
RPAC Tournament=
East Division=
Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32
Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47
West Division=
Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41
Paxton 47, Maxwell 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.
___
