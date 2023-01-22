AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Fillmore Central 30

Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Adams Central 49

Kearney Catholic 45, Aquinas 21

Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34

Millard South 77, Gretna 48

Oakland-Craig 48, Harlan, Iowa 42

Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39

Omaha Benson 60, Omaha North 52

Omaha Nation 75, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 36

Omaha South 65, Buena Vista 23

Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

CRC Tournament=

Meridian 53, Giltner 26

Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37

MAC Tournament=

Consolation=

Potter-Dix 48, Banner County 4

Third Place=

South Platte 50, Garden County 30

MNAC Tournament=

Sandhills Valley 33, Cody-Kilgore 26

NCC Tournament=

Conestoga 45, Louisville 34

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Fort Calhoun 48

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Morrill 68, Crawford 54

RCC Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 24

RPAC Tournament=

ADVERTISEMENT

East Division=

Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32

Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47

West Division=

Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41

Paxton 47, Maxwell 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.