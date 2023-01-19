AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Ohio 51

Bath Co. 41, Mason Co. 36

Collins 58, Lou. Presentation 46

Frederick Douglass 73, George Rogers Clark 66

Glasgow 43, Cumberland Co. 42

Highlands def. Dayton, forfeit

Johnson Central 49, Betsy Layne 33

Leslie Co. 38, Letcher County Central 37

Lou. Assumption 54, Lex. Tates Creek 27

Lou. Collegiate 38, Eminence 29

Lou. DuPont Manual 83, Lou. Eastern 22

Lou. Valley def. Francis Parker, forfeit

Middlesboro 56, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 12

Montgomery Co. 50, Lewis Co. 39

Nelson Co. 67, East Jessamine 28

Paris 58, Pendleton Co. 50

Perry Co. Central 65, Knott Co. Central 50

Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 41, Fairview 28

Powell Co. 61, Harrison Co. 43

Prestonsburg 56, Lee Co. 24

St. Patrick 68, Augusta 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bracken Co. vs. Scott, ccd.

Holmes vs. Cooper, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

