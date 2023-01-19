Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Ohio 51
Bath Co. 41, Mason Co. 36
Collins 58, Lou. Presentation 46
Frederick Douglass 73, George Rogers Clark 66
Glasgow 43, Cumberland Co. 42
Highlands def. Dayton, forfeit
Johnson Central 49, Betsy Layne 33
Leslie Co. 38, Letcher County Central 37
Lou. Assumption 54, Lex. Tates Creek 27
Lou. Collegiate 38, Eminence 29
Lou. DuPont Manual 83, Lou. Eastern 22
Lou. Valley def. Francis Parker, forfeit
Middlesboro 56, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 12
Montgomery Co. 50, Lewis Co. 39
Nelson Co. 67, East Jessamine 28
Paris 58, Pendleton Co. 50
Perry Co. Central 65, Knott Co. Central 50
Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio 41, Fairview 28
Powell Co. 61, Harrison Co. 43
Prestonsburg 56, Lee Co. 24
St. Patrick 68, Augusta 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bracken Co. vs. Scott, ccd.
Holmes vs. Cooper, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/