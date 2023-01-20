AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 20, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennington 49, Wichita Classical 32

Trego 59, Oakley 46

Colby Tournament=

(First Round=

Beloit 54, Ulysses 34

Flint Hills Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lyndon 50, West Franklin 22

Hoisington Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Ellinwood 50, Victoria 18

Iola Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Crest 38, Iola 32

Pittsburg Tournament=

First Round=

BV Northwest 58, Carthage, Mo. 51

Carl Junction, Mo. 65, Pittsburg 23

Willard, Mo. 51, Olathe North 39

Salina Tournament=

First Round=

Andover 55, Abilene 25

Liberal 61, Junction City 21

Salina South 50, Highland Park 47

Sterling Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hugoton 50, Southeast Saline 39

Scott City 50, Lyons 38

TONGANOXIE Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Louisburg 50, Eudora 28

Semifinal=

BV West 53, KC Piper 47

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Doniphan West 54, Washington County 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

