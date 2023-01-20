Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennington 49, Wichita Classical 32
Trego 59, Oakley 46
Colby Tournament=
(First Round=
Beloit 54, Ulysses 34
Flint Hills Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lyndon 50, West Franklin 22
Hoisington Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Ellinwood 50, Victoria 18
Iola Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Crest 38, Iola 32
Pittsburg Tournament=
First Round=
BV Northwest 58, Carthage, Mo. 51
Carl Junction, Mo. 65, Pittsburg 23
Willard, Mo. 51, Olathe North 39
Salina Tournament=
First Round=
Andover 55, Abilene 25
Liberal 61, Junction City 21
Salina South 50, Highland Park 47
Sterling Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hugoton 50, Southeast Saline 39
Scott City 50, Lyons 38
TONGANOXIE Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Louisburg 50, Eudora 28
Semifinal=
BV West 53, KC Piper 47
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Semifinal=
Doniphan West 54, Washington County 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/