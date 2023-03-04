AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Lakeville North 80, Farmington 61

Lakeville South 56, Rochester Mayo 49

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Chaska 57, Minnetonka 55

Eden Prairie 50, Prior Lake 36

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Eagan 49, Eastview 37

Rosemount 82, Burnsville 53

Section 4=

Semifinal=

East Ridge 69, Cretin-Derham Hall 36

Stillwater 51, White Bear Lake 47

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Hopkins 52, Robbinsdale Armstrong 23

Wayzata 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 48

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Blaine 38, Anoka 30

Centennial 69, Andover 58

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Elk River 74, Rogers 45

St. Michael-Albertville 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Austin 66, Red Wing 62

Stewartville 77, Byron 52

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Marshall 38, Jordan 37

St. Peter 51, Mankato East 43

Section 3=

Semifinal=

DeLaSalle 69, South St. Paul 48

Visitation 60, St. Paul Como Park 46

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Hill-Murray 60, North St. Paul 49

Totino-Grace 75, Mahtomedi 67

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Becker 71, Princeton 42

Monticello 78, Zimmerman 59

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60, Delano 57

Holy Angels 71, Hutchinson 64

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Alexandria 82, Willmar 48

Sauk Rapids-Rice 59, Detroit Lakes 55

Class AA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Caledonia 77, Rochester Lourdes 53

    • Goodhue 57, Winona Cotter 53

    Section 4=

    Quarterfinal=

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 46, St. Agnes 39

    Minnehaha Academy 100, Concordia Academy 39

    Mounds Park Academy 61, St. Croix Prep 51

    St. Croix Lutheran 80, Minneapolis Edison 23

    Section 5=

    Quarterfinal=

    Annandale 54, Watertown-Mayer 38

    Holy Family Catholic 72, Dassel-Cokato 25

    Maranatha Christian 87, Breck 49

    Providence Academy 95, Rockford 21

    Section 6=

    Quarterfinal=

    Albany 57, Milaca 35

    Holdingford 49, Royalton 27

    Pine City 67, Kimball 61

    Sauk Centre 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

    Section 7=

    Quarterfinal=

    Crosby-Ironton 62, Rock Ridge 47

    Duluth Marshall 62, Esko 52

    Mesabi East 57, Proctor 47

    Pequot Lakes 57, Pierz 22

    Section 8=

    Quarterfinal=

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64, Park Rapids 40

    Perham 77, Fergus Falls 52

    Thief River Falls 46, Crookston 42

    Wadena-Deer Creek 48, Pelican Rapids 47

    Class A=

    Section 1=

    Semifinal=

    Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 36

    Hayfield 63, Lanesboro 35

    Section 4=

    Quarterfinal=

    Heritage Christian Academy 54, Avail Academy 26

    PACT Charter 38, Legacy Christian 33

    United Christian 60, New Life Academy 21

    West Lutheran 58, Christ’s Household of Faith 38

    Section 5=

    Quarterfinal=

    Barnum 63, Ogilvie 49

    Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Pine River-Backus 44

    Upsala 57, Braham 51

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 68, Nevis 58

    Section 6=

    Quarterfinal=

    Hancock 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44

    Henning 67, Breckenridge 57

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 51

    Underwood 63, New York Mills 59

    Section 7=

    Quarterfinal=

    Cromwell 53, Floodwood 24

    Ely 46, Bigfork 29

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Cherry 19

    South Ridge 80, Chisholm 44

    Section 8=

    Quarterfinal=

    Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56, Kittson County Central 25

    Cass Lake-Bena 55, Kelliher/Northome 50

    Fosston 43, Fertile-Beltrami 35

    Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50, Sacred Heart 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

