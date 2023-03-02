AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Farmington 58, Rochester Century 46

Lakeville North 70, Northfield 41

Lakeville South 74, Owatonna 30

Rochester Mayo 79, Rochester John Marshall 55

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Chaska 67, Waconia 42

Eden Prairie 68, Edina 37

Minnetonka 71, Chanhassen 49

Prior Lake 41, Shakopee 35

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Burnsville 75, Bloomington Jefferson 73

Eagan 57, Park (Cottage Grove) 36

Eastview 49, Hastings 42

Rosemount 84, Apple Valley 10

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Cretin-Derham Hall 60, Tartan 53

Stillwater 57, Woodbury 24

White Bear Lake 70, St. Paul Central 18

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Hopkins 106, Minneapolis Washburn 17

Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, Minneapolis Southwest 45

Robbinsdale Cooper 80, St. Louis Park 41

Wayzata 66, Minneapolis South 16

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Andover 54, Cambridge-Isanti 41

Anoka 79, Duluth East 61

Blaine 59, Forest Lake 30

Centennial 59, Coon Rapids 27

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Austin 77, Kasson-Mantorville 59

Byron 73, Winona 62

Red Wing 81, Albert Lea 39

Stewartville 72, Faribault 26

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

DeLaSalle 78, St. Paul Highland Park 29

South St. Paul 41, Two Rivers 36

St. Paul Como Park 61, Simley 38

Visitation 93, St. Paul Harding 22

    • Section 4=

    Quarterfinal=

    North St. Paul 71, St. Anthony 62

    Totino-Grace 63, Fridley 61

    Section 6=

    Quarterfinal=

    Benilde-St. Margaret’s 67, Bloomington Kennedy 39

    Delano 50, Mound Westonka 43

    Holy Angels 71, Richfield 29

    Hutchinson 66, Orono 62

    Class A=

    Section 7=

    Second Round=

    Bigfork 65, Cook County 21

    Cherry 66, North Woods 46

    Chisholm 84, Carlton 38

    Ely 101, Silver Bay 32

    Floodwood 50, Deer River 38

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 95, Littlefork-Big Falls 15

    South Ridge 78, Hill City/Northland 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

