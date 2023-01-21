Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 62, Highland Park 35
Bennington 53, Wichita Home School 42
Golden Plains 63, Triplains-Brewster 14
Meade 45, Satanta 21
Moundridge 44, Goessel 40
University Academy, Mo. 48, KC Wyandotte 14
Wichita Classical 45, Solomon 33
Burlington Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Labette County 43, Burlington 35
Semifinal=
Independence 40, Rock Creek 24
Silver Lake 59, Ottawa 32
Centre Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elyria Christian 40, Marion 26
Rural Vista 57, Douglass 27
Colby Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Ulysses def. Wichita West, forfeit
Semifinal=
Colby 36, Beloit 24
Goodland 44, Hays 37
Frontenac Tournament=
Semifinal=
Nevada, Mo. 58, Frontenac 55
Hillsboro Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Remington 33, Riley County 26, OT
Semifainl=
Hesston 40, Eureka 39
Semifinal=
Holcomb 49, Hillsboro 46
Hoisington Tournament=
Semifinal=
Cimarron 38, Pratt 36
Mid-Continent League Tournament=
Hoxie 71, Smith Center 55
Phillipsburg 58, Ellis 34
Northern Plains Tournament=
Championship=
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Lakeside 31
Consolation=
Tescott 35, Chase 29
Seventh Place=
Thunder Ridge 39, Pike Valley 20
Third Place=
Osborne 64, Wilson 52
NW Kansas League Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Rawlins County 49, Dighton 35
Semifinal=
Quinter 43, Wallace County 26
St. Francis 39, Ness City 31
Salina Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Junction City 48, Buhler 27
Semifinal=
Andover 43, Salina South 29
SC Border League Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Oxford 41, Burden Central 33
Ninth Place=
Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 42, Caldwell 32
Southeast Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Columbus 55, Baxter Springs 27
Erie 48, Southeast 42
Sterling Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Smoky Valley 52, Kingman 49
Third Place=
Southeast Saline 47, Lyons 31
