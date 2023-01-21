AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 62, Highland Park 35

Bennington 53, Wichita Home School 42

Golden Plains 63, Triplains-Brewster 14

Meade 45, Satanta 21

Moundridge 44, Goessel 40

University Academy, Mo. 48, KC Wyandotte 14

Wichita Classical 45, Solomon 33

Burlington Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Labette County 43, Burlington 35

Semifinal=

Independence 40, Rock Creek 24

Silver Lake 59, Ottawa 32

Centre Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elyria Christian 40, Marion 26

Rural Vista 57, Douglass 27

Colby Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Ulysses def. Wichita West, forfeit

Semifinal=

Colby 36, Beloit 24

Goodland 44, Hays 37

Frontenac Tournament=

Semifinal=

Nevada, Mo. 58, Frontenac 55

Hillsboro Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Remington 33, Riley County 26, OT

Semifainl=

Hesston 40, Eureka 39

Semifinal=

Holcomb 49, Hillsboro 46

Hoisington Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cimarron 38, Pratt 36

Mid-Continent League Tournament=

Hoxie 71, Smith Center 55

Phillipsburg 58, Ellis 34

Northern Plains Tournament=

Championship=

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Lakeside 31

Consolation=

Tescott 35, Chase 29

Seventh Place=

Thunder Ridge 39, Pike Valley 20

Third Place=

Osborne 64, Wilson 52

NW Kansas League Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Rawlins County 49, Dighton 35

Semifinal=

    • Quinter 43, Wallace County 26

    St. Francis 39, Ness City 31

    Salina Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Junction City 48, Buhler 27

    Semifinal=

    Andover 43, Salina South 29

    SC Border League Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Oxford 41, Burden Central 33

    Ninth Place=

    Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 42, Caldwell 32

    Southeast Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Columbus 55, Baxter Springs 27

    Erie 48, Southeast 42

    Sterling Tournament=

    Fifth Place=

    Smoky Valley 52, Kingman 49

    Third Place=

    Southeast Saline 47, Lyons 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.