AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arkansas City 36, Winfield 30

BV Southwest 56, Tonganoxie 26

Burlingame 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 45

Clifton-Clyde 57, Linn 51

Cornerstone Family 41, Topeka Heritage Christian 26

Deerfield 53, Western Plains 41

Dighton 61, Otis-Bison 49

Eureka 66, Caney Valley 33

Fairfield 62, Stafford 20

Fort Scott 49, Girard 34

Galena 47, Columbus 39

Goodland 67, Garden City 45

Heritage Christian 49, Lyndon 35

Highland Park 56, Eudora 50

Hugoton 59, Scott City 50

Inman 47, Belle Plaine 34

Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Wichita North 33

Lakeside 64, Lincoln 27

Lebo 58, Hartford 16

Madison/Hamilton 60, Waverly 43

Minneapolis 46, Ellinwood 20

Neodesha 41, Cherryvale 30

Northern Valley 56, Stockton 44

Norwich 54, Cunningham 12

Osborne 72, Wilson 49

Ottawa 52, Osage City 44

Paola 58, Chanute 47

Phillipsburg 47, Hoisington 21

Quinter 47, Golden Plains 44

Rawlins County 50, Logan/Palco 24

Rock Hills 45, Tescott 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Rural Vista 49, Northern Heights 26

Salina Sacred Heart 46, Beloit 43

Sedgwick 44, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 25

Smith Center 51, Hill City 13

Smoky Valley 58, Hutchinson Trinity 27

Solomon 36, Flint Hills Christian 28

Southeast Saline 47, Republic County 29

St. Francis 43, Oberlin-Decatur 34

St. John 44, La Crosse 33

Sports

  • Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

  • American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

  • NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    • St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Bennington 41

    Thunder Ridge 44, Pike Valley 30

    University Academy, Mo. 73, KC Sumner 17

    Wallace County 71, Triplains-Brewster 19

    Wamego 70, Council Grove 19

    Wellington 72, Wichita Campus 6

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita Southeast 42

    Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Northwest 21

    Wichita Sunrise 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 13

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.