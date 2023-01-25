Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arkansas City 36, Winfield 30
BV Southwest 56, Tonganoxie 26
Burlingame 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 45
Clifton-Clyde 57, Linn 51
Cornerstone Family 41, Topeka Heritage Christian 26
Deerfield 53, Western Plains 41
Dighton 61, Otis-Bison 49
Eureka 66, Caney Valley 33
Fairfield 62, Stafford 20
Fort Scott 49, Girard 34
Galena 47, Columbus 39
Goodland 67, Garden City 45
Heritage Christian 49, Lyndon 35
Highland Park 56, Eudora 50
Hugoton 59, Scott City 50
Inman 47, Belle Plaine 34
Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Wichita North 33
Lakeside 64, Lincoln 27
Lebo 58, Hartford 16
Madison/Hamilton 60, Waverly 43
Minneapolis 46, Ellinwood 20
Neodesha 41, Cherryvale 30
Northern Valley 56, Stockton 44
Norwich 54, Cunningham 12
Osborne 72, Wilson 49
Ottawa 52, Osage City 44
Paola 58, Chanute 47
Phillipsburg 47, Hoisington 21
Quinter 47, Golden Plains 44
Rawlins County 50, Logan/Palco 24
Rock Hills 45, Tescott 25
Rural Vista 49, Northern Heights 26
Salina Sacred Heart 46, Beloit 43
Sedgwick 44, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 25
Smith Center 51, Hill City 13
Smoky Valley 58, Hutchinson Trinity 27
Solomon 36, Flint Hills Christian 28
Southeast Saline 47, Republic County 29
St. Francis 43, Oberlin-Decatur 34
St. John 44, La Crosse 33
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Bennington 41
Thunder Ridge 44, Pike Valley 30
University Academy, Mo. 73, KC Sumner 17
Wallace County 71, Triplains-Brewster 19
Wamego 70, Council Grove 19
Wellington 72, Wichita Campus 6
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita Southeast 42
Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Northwest 21
Wichita Sunrise 43, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/