Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 58, El Dorado 21

Andover 48, Salina Central 42

Andover Central 39, Goddard 38

Atchison County 55, Jefferson North 32

Baldwin 54, Jefferson West 30

Bennington 50, Inman 43

Berean Academy 47, Marion 15

Buhler 47, Mulvane 34

Centralia 56, Axtell 38

Chapman 45, Abilene 35

Chase 36, Tescott 5

Cheney 68, Conway Springs 18

Circle 46, Winfield 42

Clearwater 55, Rose Hill 22

Concordia 49, Clay Center 48, OT

Derby 35, Hutchinson 16

Doniphan West 55, Troy 45

Ellinwood 51, Ness City 45

Galena 49, Southeast 22

Garden Plain 45, Belle Plaine 13

Goddard-Eisenhower 38, Arkansas City 32

Goessel 52, Udall 22

Golden Plains 42, Wallace County 34

Goodland 67, Scott City 45

Halstead 53, Smoky Valley 33

Haven 54, Larned 25

Heritage Christian 27, Maranatha Academy 22

Highland Park 69, KC Harmon 22

Hillsboro 45, Hoisington 32

Hodgeman County 54, Macksville 43

Holcomb 63, Syracuse 48

Holton 45, Perry-Lecompton 30

Iola 46, Wellsville 29

KC Piper 56, Wichita West 41

KC Sumner 49, KC Schlagle 18

Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, Wichita Northwest 42

Kingman 47, Wichita Trinity 45

Kiowa County 41, Pawnee Heights 28

Labette County 45, Pittsburg 24

Lakeside 60, Sylvan-Lucas 53

Lawrence 47, SM North 35

Lebo 41, Osage City 33

Liberal 63, Garden City 35

    • Little River 67, Central Plains 56

    Louisburg 47, Paola 39

    Lyndon 51, Herington 31

    Lyons 40, Pratt 39

    Maize South 54, Wichita Campus 18

    McPherson 58, Augusta 28

    Natoma 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 30

    Neodesha 56, Erie 34

    Newton 27, Maize 26

    Norton 65, Hill City 30

    Norwich 59, Burrton 25

    Oberlin-Decatur 59, Logan/Palco 26

    Olathe East 43, Gardner-Edgerton 35

    Osborne 50, Rock Hills 43

    Ottawa 53, Tonganoxie 27

    Phillipsburg 69, Stockton 25

    Pittsburg Colgan 67, Girard 16

    Pretty Prairie def. Stafford, forfeit

    Quinter 52, Trego 42

    Remington 50, West Elk 24

    Riverton 47, Baxter Springs 7

    SM West 41, Olathe Northwest 39

    Salina Sacred Heart 55, Ellsworth 40

    Smith Center 57, Beloit 25

    Southeast Saline 59, Republic County 23

    Spring Hill 62, Bonner Springs 46

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 58, Lincoln 30

    St. Mary’s 51, Wabaunsee 32

    Stanton County 42, Sublette 27

    Topeka 60, St Xaviers 25

    Topeka Hayden 53, Manhattan 42

    Topeka Seaman 50, Shawnee Heights 37

    Valley Center 38, Salina South 34

    Valley Heights 65, Blue Valley 23

    Wellington 70, Wichita Collegiate 23

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, Wichita North 15

    Wichita County 40, Lakin 37

    Wichita East 51, Wichita South 47

    Wilson 39, Thunder Ridge 25

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

