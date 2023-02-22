Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 58, El Dorado 21
Andover 48, Salina Central 42
Andover Central 39, Goddard 38
Atchison County 55, Jefferson North 32
Baldwin 54, Jefferson West 30
Bennington 50, Inman 43
Berean Academy 47, Marion 15
Buhler 47, Mulvane 34
Centralia 56, Axtell 38
Chapman 45, Abilene 35
Chase 36, Tescott 5
Cheney 68, Conway Springs 18
Circle 46, Winfield 42
Clearwater 55, Rose Hill 22
Concordia 49, Clay Center 48, OT
Derby 35, Hutchinson 16
Doniphan West 55, Troy 45
Ellinwood 51, Ness City 45
Galena 49, Southeast 22
Garden Plain 45, Belle Plaine 13
Goddard-Eisenhower 38, Arkansas City 32
Goessel 52, Udall 22
Golden Plains 42, Wallace County 34
Goodland 67, Scott City 45
Halstead 53, Smoky Valley 33
Haven 54, Larned 25
Heritage Christian 27, Maranatha Academy 22
Highland Park 69, KC Harmon 22
Hillsboro 45, Hoisington 32
Hodgeman County 54, Macksville 43
Holcomb 63, Syracuse 48
Holton 45, Perry-Lecompton 30
Iola 46, Wellsville 29
KC Piper 56, Wichita West 41
KC Sumner 49, KC Schlagle 18
Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, Wichita Northwest 42
Kingman 47, Wichita Trinity 45
Kiowa County 41, Pawnee Heights 28
Labette County 45, Pittsburg 24
Lakeside 60, Sylvan-Lucas 53
Lawrence 47, SM North 35
Lebo 41, Osage City 33
Liberal 63, Garden City 35
Little River 67, Central Plains 56
Louisburg 47, Paola 39
Lyndon 51, Herington 31
Lyons 40, Pratt 39
Maize South 54, Wichita Campus 18
McPherson 58, Augusta 28
Natoma 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 30
Neodesha 56, Erie 34
Newton 27, Maize 26
Norton 65, Hill City 30
Norwich 59, Burrton 25
Oberlin-Decatur 59, Logan/Palco 26
Olathe East 43, Gardner-Edgerton 35
Osborne 50, Rock Hills 43
Ottawa 53, Tonganoxie 27
Phillipsburg 69, Stockton 25
Pittsburg Colgan 67, Girard 16
Pretty Prairie def. Stafford, forfeit
Quinter 52, Trego 42
Remington 50, West Elk 24
Riverton 47, Baxter Springs 7
SM West 41, Olathe Northwest 39
Salina Sacred Heart 55, Ellsworth 40
Smith Center 57, Beloit 25
Southeast Saline 59, Republic County 23
Spring Hill 62, Bonner Springs 46
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 58, Lincoln 30
St. Mary’s 51, Wabaunsee 32
Stanton County 42, Sublette 27
Topeka 60, St Xaviers 25
Topeka Hayden 53, Manhattan 42
Topeka Seaman 50, Shawnee Heights 37
Valley Center 38, Salina South 34
Valley Heights 65, Blue Valley 23
Wellington 70, Wichita Collegiate 23
Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, Wichita North 15
Wichita County 40, Lakin 37
Wichita East 51, Wichita South 47
Wilson 39, Thunder Ridge 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/