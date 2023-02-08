AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 61, Bogalusa 40

Amite 55, St. Helena 41

Ascension Catholic 43, St. John 41

Avoyelles Charter 39, Monterey 18

Barbe 66, Anacoco 41

Baton Rouge Episcopal 45, Family Christian Academy 33

Bolton 60, Bunkie 17

Brusly 48, West Feliciana 39

Buckeye 68, Caldwell Parish 55

C.E. Byrd 63, Southwood 49

Calvin 54, Dodson 16

Carencro 51, Acadiana 39

Cedar Creek 62, St. Frederick Catholic 23

Denham Springs 51, Dutchtown 45

Dunham 56, Central Private 17

E.D. White 51, Donaldsonville 44

East Beauregard 60, Hamilton Christian Academy 34

East St. John 59, Central Lafourche 51

Erath 58, Crowley 45

Fairview 53, Reeves 38

Glen Oaks 66, Parkview Baptist 62

Glenmora 61, Pickering 28

Hahnville 55, East Jefferson 17

Hanson Memorial 48, Centerville 14

Haughton 43, Captain Shreve 32

Haynesville 55, Ringgold 25

Highland Baptist 68, Covenant Christian Academy 48

Holden 50, Doyle 40

Holy Savior Menard 52, Oakdale 43

Homer 51, Glenbrook 40

Jena 50, Marksville 49

Kennedy 45, Livingston Collegiate Academy 25

LaGrange 50, Washington-Marion 18

Lacassine 56, Midland 55

Lafayette 53, Southside 30

Lafayette Christian Academy 53, Teurlings Catholic 17

Lake Arthur 57, DeQuincy 24

Lakeshore 58, Loranger 44

Lena Northwood 70, LaSalle 52

    • Many 56, Red River 43

    Maurepas 34, Christ Episcopal 23

    Minden 51, North DeSoto 41

    Morris Jeff 28, Sarah T. Reed 15

    Natchitoches Central 49, Airline 47

    Neville 24, Tioga 19

    New Iberia 47, Sam Houston 33

    Northshore 66, Covington 40

    Oak Grove 50, Madison 19

    Oak Hill 70, Elizabeth 30

    Ouachita Christian 65, River Oaks 40

    Parkway 46, Benton 40

    Plaquemine 59, Belaire 15

    Pointe Coupee Catholic 51, False River Academy 31

    Quitman 54, Weston 47

    Rosepine 62, Avoyelles 26

    Ruston 56, Pineville 22

    Saline 43, Central - Jonesville 22

    Scotlandville 54, Zachary 51

    Simsboro 63, Forest 56

    St. Louis 70, Iowa 33

    St. Michael 57, McKinley 24

    St. Thomas More 64, David Thibodaux 29

    Sulphur 58, Comeaux 37

    University (Lab) 80, Collegiate Baton Rouge 8

    Ursuline 41, S. B. Wright 15

    Vandebilt Catholic 93, South Terrebonne 5

    Vermilion Catholic 63, Jeanerette 30

    Walker 57, St. Amant 52

    Welsh 45, Vinton 33

    West Monroe 53, Alexandria 39

    West St. Mary 72, Franklin 36

    Westlake 49, Kinder 46

    Westminster Christian 71, Opelousas Catholic 38

    Winnfield 65, Jonesboro-Hodge 36

    Woodlawn (SH) 46, Bossier 33

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cohen vs. McGehee, ccd.

    Riverside Academy vs. West St. John, ccd.

    ___

