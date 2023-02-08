Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 61, Bogalusa 40
Amite 55, St. Helena 41
Ascension Catholic 43, St. John 41
Avoyelles Charter 39, Monterey 18
Barbe 66, Anacoco 41
Baton Rouge Episcopal 45, Family Christian Academy 33
Bolton 60, Bunkie 17
Brusly 48, West Feliciana 39
Buckeye 68, Caldwell Parish 55
C.E. Byrd 63, Southwood 49
Calvin 54, Dodson 16
Carencro 51, Acadiana 39
Cedar Creek 62, St. Frederick Catholic 23
Denham Springs 51, Dutchtown 45
Dunham 56, Central Private 17
E.D. White 51, Donaldsonville 44
East Beauregard 60, Hamilton Christian Academy 34
East St. John 59, Central Lafourche 51
Erath 58, Crowley 45
Fairview 53, Reeves 38
Glen Oaks 66, Parkview Baptist 62
Glenmora 61, Pickering 28
Hahnville 55, East Jefferson 17
Hanson Memorial 48, Centerville 14
Haughton 43, Captain Shreve 32
Haynesville 55, Ringgold 25
Highland Baptist 68, Covenant Christian Academy 48
Holden 50, Doyle 40
Holy Savior Menard 52, Oakdale 43
Homer 51, Glenbrook 40
Jena 50, Marksville 49
Kennedy 45, Livingston Collegiate Academy 25
LaGrange 50, Washington-Marion 18
Lacassine 56, Midland 55
Lafayette 53, Southside 30
Lafayette Christian Academy 53, Teurlings Catholic 17
Lake Arthur 57, DeQuincy 24
Lakeshore 58, Loranger 44
Lena Northwood 70, LaSalle 52
Many 56, Red River 43
Maurepas 34, Christ Episcopal 23
Minden 51, North DeSoto 41
Morris Jeff 28, Sarah T. Reed 15
Natchitoches Central 49, Airline 47
Neville 24, Tioga 19
New Iberia 47, Sam Houston 33
Northshore 66, Covington 40
Oak Grove 50, Madison 19
Oak Hill 70, Elizabeth 30
Ouachita Christian 65, River Oaks 40
Parkway 46, Benton 40
Plaquemine 59, Belaire 15
Pointe Coupee Catholic 51, False River Academy 31
Quitman 54, Weston 47
Rosepine 62, Avoyelles 26
Ruston 56, Pineville 22
Saline 43, Central - Jonesville 22
Scotlandville 54, Zachary 51
Simsboro 63, Forest 56
St. Louis 70, Iowa 33
St. Michael 57, McKinley 24
St. Thomas More 64, David Thibodaux 29
Sulphur 58, Comeaux 37
University (Lab) 80, Collegiate Baton Rouge 8
Ursuline 41, S. B. Wright 15
Vandebilt Catholic 93, South Terrebonne 5
Vermilion Catholic 63, Jeanerette 30
Walker 57, St. Amant 52
Welsh 45, Vinton 33
West Monroe 53, Alexandria 39
West St. Mary 72, Franklin 36
Westlake 49, Kinder 46
Westminster Christian 71, Opelousas Catholic 38
Winnfield 65, Jonesboro-Hodge 36
Woodlawn (SH) 46, Bossier 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cohen vs. McGehee, ccd.
Riverside Academy vs. West St. John, ccd.
