Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 41, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36
Allendale 59, Fruitport 20
Almont 32, Bad Axe 23
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Royal Oak Shrine 34
Ann Arbor Greenhills 27, Gabriel Richard Catholic 6
Athens 45, Camden-Frontier 13
Battle Creek Central 42, Portage Central 33
Battle Creek Pennfield 66, Homer 53
Bay City All Saints 35, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 22
Bay City Central 56, Bay City Western 27
Bay City John Glenn 43, Birch Run 29
Beaverton 49, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 31
Bedford 64, Ann Arbor Huron 30
Bellaire 53, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 40
Belleville 58, Dearborn Fordson 53
Benzie Central 56, Onekama 52
Berrien Springs 46, Constantine 38
Big Rapids 51, Reed City 25
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 42, Pentwater 33
Birmingham Seaholm 50, Troy Athens 34
Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 28
Bloomfield Christian 32, Livingston Christian 18
Bloomfield Hills 64, Auburn Hills Avondale 27
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 37, Novi Christian 22
Boyne City 46, Grayling 31
Breckenridge 35, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 24
Brimley 73, St. Ignace 38
Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Gibraltar Carlson 35
Byron Center 73, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30
Cadillac 40, Kingsley 34
Caledonia 60, Grandville 54
Cass City 53, Vassar 32
Cassopolis 32, Decatur 24
Center Line Prep Academy 48, Westland Universal 44
Centreville 66, Comstock 25
Clare 54, Remus Chippewa Hills 16
Coldwater 57, Jackson Northwest 51
Colon 62, Tekonsha 14
Comstock Park 56, Kelloggsville 29
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 62, Hannahville Indian 22
Croswell-Lexington 45, Brown City 18
Davison 46, Midland 38
Delton Kellogg 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 17
Detroit Country Day 69, Bloomfield Hills Marian 44
Dexter 66, Ypsilanti Lincoln 23
Dundee 43, Adrian Madison 39
East Grand Rapids 67, Grand Rapids Northview 42
Eddies 51, Marshall 24
Escanaba 69, Kingsford 42
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 55, Richmond 20
Farmington 61, Ferndale University 3
Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Dearborn Divine Child 55
Fenton 63, Holly 41
Flint Beecher 68, Burton Bentley 21
Flushing 35, Linden 32
Frankenmuth 52, Garber 19
Freeland 65, Alma 49
Fremont 31, Montague 22
Fruitport Calvary Christian 39, Muskegon Catholic Central 20
Fulton-Middleton 32, Merrill 18
GR Sacred Heart 56, Creative Technology Academy 23
Garden City 47, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 42
Genesee 65, Burton Atherton 19
Goodrich 73, Corunna 28
Grand Blanc 55, Flint Powers 25
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 66, Cedar Springs 36
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 43, Kalamazoo Christian 41
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 78, Wyoming Godwin Heights 35
Grand Rapids South Christian 57, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 10
Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Spring Lake 23
Grandville Calvin Christian 59, Hopkins 56
Grass Lake 73, Michigan Center 34
Harbor Springs 62, Charlevoix 34
Hart 80, North Muskegon 25
Haslett 59, Lansing Catholic 49
Hemlock 56, Midland Dow 41
Hillsdale Academy 54, Battle Creek St. Philip 33
Holland Christian 44, Hamilton 33
Holt 45, Grand Ledge 33
Holton 38, White Cloud 30
Howell 46, Plymouth 30
Hudsonville 56, Holland West Ottawa 45
Hudsonville Unity Christian 45, Coopersville 43
Ithaca 48, Standish-Sterling Central 39
Jackson 48, Ypsilanti 34
Jackson Christian 38, Climax-Scotts 24
Jenison 51, Grand Haven 47
Lake Fenton 73, Clio 16
Lake Odessa Lakewood 59, Leslie 57
Lake Orion 56, Southfield 44
Lansing Everett def. East Lansing, forfeit
Lenawee Christian 59, Bronson 52
Litchfield 38, Burr Oak 33
Livonia Clarenceville 43, Whitmore Lake 35
Livonia Stevenson 37, Dearborn 36
Lowell 86, Greenville 30
Ludington 54, Whitehall 20
Manchester 48, Onsted 32
Manistee Catholic Central 56, Bear Lake 27
Maple City Glen Lake 61, Buckley 4
Marion 44, Brethren 36
Marlette 39, Memphis 17
Martin 48, Allegan 35
Mason County Central 39, Ravenna 25
Mason County Eastern 57, Baldwin 10
Mellen, Wis. 56, Bessemer 32
Morrice 58, Burton Madison 57
Muskegon 52, Zeeland East 29
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 62, Grand Rapids Union 48
Napoleon 53, Addison 22
Negaunee 44, Calumet 43
Niles Brandywine 54, Schoolcraft 27
North Farmington 42, Royal Oak 39, 2OT
Northville 39, Brighton 35
Notre Dame Prep 47, Detroit Southeastern 22
Oakridge High School 40, Muskegon Orchard View 16
Owosso 57, Ortonville Brandon 44
Oxford 39, Berkley 27
Painesdale Jeffers 54, Wakefield-Marenisco 38
Petoskey 50, Cheboygan 11
Plymouth Christian 54, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45
Pontiac A&T 52, Dearborn Heights Star International 18
Portland 47, Laingsburg 24
Portland St. Patrick 54, Bath 35
Quincy 45, Hillsdale 36
Redford Thurston 51, Redford Union 50
River Rouge 50, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22
Rochester 39, Birmingham Groves 35
Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49
Romulus 53, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32
Saginaw Arts and Science 44, Pinconning 18
Saginaw Heritage 52, Mount Pleasant 44
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 66, Oscoda 46
Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Bridgeport 5
Salem 53, Hartland 42
Saline 55, Monroe 10
Sandusky 56, Capac 12
Saugatuck 40, Bridgman 24
Sault Ste Marie 49, Traverse City Central 37
Shelby 44, Hesperia 20
South Lyon East 32, Milford 23
Sparta 50, Belding 43
St. Louis 52, Midland Bullock Creek 47
Stevensville Lakeshore 49, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 43
Taylor 50, Lincoln Park 33
Tecumseh 52, Lansing Waverly 40
Three Rivers 55, Dowagiac Union 30
Traverse City St. Francis 55, East Jordan 24
Trenton 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 30
Vestaburg 43, Coleman 40
Vicksburg 47, Lawton 34
Waldron 50, North Adams-Jerome 27
Walled Lake Western 51, Waterford Kettering 25
Warren Regina 42, Macomb Dakota 30
Waterford Our Lady 33, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25
Watervliet 50, Galesburg-Augusta 34
Wayland Union 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 21
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 35, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 32
White Pigeon 59, Bangor 29
Wyoming 44, Muskegon Mona Shores 39
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 55, Grand Rapids Wellspring 10
Zeeland West 61, Holland 38
Zion Christian 66, Grand River Prep 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Bendle vs. Mount Morris, ccd.
Canton Prep vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.
Ecorse vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.
Grosse Pointe North vs. Utica Ford, ppd.
Holland Black River vs. South Haven, ccd.
Roseville vs. L’Anse Creuse, ccd.
Southfield Manoogian vs. Michigan Math and Science, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/