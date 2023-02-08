AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 41, Wyandotte Roosevelt 36

Allendale 59, Fruitport 20

Almont 32, Bad Axe 23

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Royal Oak Shrine 34

Ann Arbor Greenhills 27, Gabriel Richard Catholic 6

Athens 45, Camden-Frontier 13

Battle Creek Central 42, Portage Central 33

Battle Creek Pennfield 66, Homer 53

Bay City All Saints 35, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 22

Bay City Central 56, Bay City Western 27

Bay City John Glenn 43, Birch Run 29

Beaverton 49, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 31

Bedford 64, Ann Arbor Huron 30

Bellaire 53, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 40

Belleville 58, Dearborn Fordson 53

Benzie Central 56, Onekama 52

Berrien Springs 46, Constantine 38

Big Rapids 51, Reed City 25

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 42, Pentwater 33

Birmingham Seaholm 50, Troy Athens 34

Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 28

Bloomfield Christian 32, Livingston Christian 18

Bloomfield Hills 64, Auburn Hills Avondale 27

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 37, Novi Christian 22

Boyne City 46, Grayling 31

Breckenridge 35, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 24

Brimley 73, St. Ignace 38

Brownstown Woodhaven 53, Gibraltar Carlson 35

Byron Center 73, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30

Cadillac 40, Kingsley 34

Caledonia 60, Grandville 54

    • Cass City 53, Vassar 32

    Cassopolis 32, Decatur 24

    Center Line Prep Academy 48, Westland Universal 44

    Centreville 66, Comstock 25

    Clare 54, Remus Chippewa Hills 16

    Coldwater 57, Jackson Northwest 51

    Colon 62, Tekonsha 14

    Comstock Park 56, Kelloggsville 29

    Cooks Big Bay de Noc 62, Hannahville Indian 22

    Croswell-Lexington 45, Brown City 18

    Davison 46, Midland 38

    Delton Kellogg 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 17

    Detroit Country Day 69, Bloomfield Hills Marian 44

    Dexter 66, Ypsilanti Lincoln 23

    Dundee 43, Adrian Madison 39

    East Grand Rapids 67, Grand Rapids Northview 42

    Eddies 51, Marshall 24

    Escanaba 69, Kingsford 42

    Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 55, Richmond 20

    Farmington 61, Ferndale University 3

    Farmington Hills Mercy 60, Dearborn Divine Child 55

    Fenton 63, Holly 41

    Flint Beecher 68, Burton Bentley 21

    Flushing 35, Linden 32

    Frankenmuth 52, Garber 19

    Freeland 65, Alma 49

    Fremont 31, Montague 22

    Fruitport Calvary Christian 39, Muskegon Catholic Central 20

    Fulton-Middleton 32, Merrill 18

    GR Sacred Heart 56, Creative Technology Academy 23

    Garden City 47, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 42

    Genesee 65, Burton Atherton 19

    Goodrich 73, Corunna 28

    Grand Blanc 55, Flint Powers 25

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 66, Cedar Springs 36

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 43, Kalamazoo Christian 41

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 78, Wyoming Godwin Heights 35

    Grand Rapids South Christian 57, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 10

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Spring Lake 23

    Grandville Calvin Christian 59, Hopkins 56

    Grass Lake 73, Michigan Center 34

    Harbor Springs 62, Charlevoix 34

    Hart 80, North Muskegon 25

    Haslett 59, Lansing Catholic 49

    Hemlock 56, Midland Dow 41

    Hillsdale Academy 54, Battle Creek St. Philip 33

    Holland Christian 44, Hamilton 33

    Holt 45, Grand Ledge 33

    Holton 38, White Cloud 30

    Howell 46, Plymouth 30

    Hudsonville 56, Holland West Ottawa 45

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 45, Coopersville 43

    Ithaca 48, Standish-Sterling Central 39

    Jackson 48, Ypsilanti 34

    Jackson Christian 38, Climax-Scotts 24

    Jenison 51, Grand Haven 47

    Lake Fenton 73, Clio 16

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 59, Leslie 57

    Lake Orion 56, Southfield 44

    Lansing Everett def. East Lansing, forfeit

    Lenawee Christian 59, Bronson 52

    Litchfield 38, Burr Oak 33

    Livonia Clarenceville 43, Whitmore Lake 35

    Livonia Stevenson 37, Dearborn 36

    Lowell 86, Greenville 30

    Ludington 54, Whitehall 20

    Manchester 48, Onsted 32

    Manistee Catholic Central 56, Bear Lake 27

    Maple City Glen Lake 61, Buckley 4

    Marion 44, Brethren 36

    Marlette 39, Memphis 17

    Martin 48, Allegan 35

    Mason County Central 39, Ravenna 25

    Mason County Eastern 57, Baldwin 10

    Mellen, Wis. 56, Bessemer 32

    Morrice 58, Burton Madison 57

    Muskegon 52, Zeeland East 29

    Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 62, Grand Rapids Union 48

    Napoleon 53, Addison 22

    Negaunee 44, Calumet 43

    Niles Brandywine 54, Schoolcraft 27

    North Farmington 42, Royal Oak 39, 2OT

    Northville 39, Brighton 35

    Notre Dame Prep 47, Detroit Southeastern 22

    Oakridge High School 40, Muskegon Orchard View 16

    Owosso 57, Ortonville Brandon 44

    Oxford 39, Berkley 27

    Painesdale Jeffers 54, Wakefield-Marenisco 38

    Petoskey 50, Cheboygan 11

    Plymouth Christian 54, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 45

    Pontiac A&T 52, Dearborn Heights Star International 18

    Portland 47, Laingsburg 24

    Portland St. Patrick 54, Bath 35

    Quincy 45, Hillsdale 36

    Redford Thurston 51, Redford Union 50

    River Rouge 50, Dearborn Advanced Technology 22

    Rochester 39, Birmingham Groves 35

    Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49

    Romulus 53, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 32

    Saginaw Arts and Science 44, Pinconning 18

    Saginaw Heritage 52, Mount Pleasant 44

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 66, Oscoda 46

    Saginaw Swan Valley 57, Bridgeport 5

    Salem 53, Hartland 42

    Saline 55, Monroe 10

    Sandusky 56, Capac 12

    Saugatuck 40, Bridgman 24

    Sault Ste Marie 49, Traverse City Central 37

    Shelby 44, Hesperia 20

    South Lyon East 32, Milford 23

    Sparta 50, Belding 43

    St. Louis 52, Midland Bullock Creek 47

    Stevensville Lakeshore 49, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 43

    Taylor 50, Lincoln Park 33

    Tecumseh 52, Lansing Waverly 40

    Three Rivers 55, Dowagiac Union 30

    Traverse City St. Francis 55, East Jordan 24

    Trenton 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 30

    Vestaburg 43, Coleman 40

    Vicksburg 47, Lawton 34

    Waldron 50, North Adams-Jerome 27

    Walled Lake Western 51, Waterford Kettering 25

    Warren Regina 42, Macomb Dakota 30

    Waterford Our Lady 33, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 25

    Watervliet 50, Galesburg-Augusta 34

    Wayland Union 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 21

    Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 35, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 32

    White Pigeon 59, Bangor 29

    Wyoming 44, Muskegon Mona Shores 39

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 55, Grand Rapids Wellspring 10

    Zeeland West 61, Holland 38

    Zion Christian 66, Grand River Prep 24

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Burton Bendle vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

    Canton Prep vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

    Ecorse vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.

    Grosse Pointe North vs. Utica Ford, ppd.

    Holland Black River vs. South Haven, ccd.

    Roseville vs. L’Anse Creuse, ccd.

    Southfield Manoogian vs. Michigan Math and Science, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

