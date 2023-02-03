AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 57, Williams Bay 47

Adams-Friendship 68, Mauston 67

Albany 62, Black Hawk 37

Altoona 53, Prescott 47

Ashland 53, Spooner 30

Assumption 79, Prentice 34

Athens 59, Assumption 54

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32

Baraboo 61, Portage 24

Barron 46, Cameron 32

Beaver Dam 56, DeForest 20

Belmont 55, Highland 31

Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47

Brillion 69, Roncalli 48

Brodhead 51, Big Foot 14

Cadott 67, Bloomer 51

Cambridge 48, Marshall 36

Catholic Memorial 66, Oconomowoc 60

Clinton 50, Turner 44

Colfax 62, Spring Valley 20

Columbus 54, Lodi 14

Columbus Catholic 48, Greenwood 12

Cuba City 86, Riverdale 37

Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 35

Denmark 49, Little Chute 29

Dodgeville 69, River Valley 60

Drummond 60, Winter 36

Durand 60, Elmwood/Plum City 19

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 36

Edgerton 68, East Troy 36

Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 38

Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 20

Elkhorn Area 50, Waterford 46

Fall Creek 63, Thorp 28

Fennimore 55, Southwestern 26

Flambeau 74, Birchwood 42

Florence 55, Mercer 54

Gilman 51, Owen-Withee 27

Grafton 70, Nicolet 22

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Sturgeon Bay 47

Gresham Community 59, Northland Lutheran 41

Gresham Community 60, Bowler 37

Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37

    • Hurley 46, Mellen 39

    Iola-Scandinavia 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 43

    Jefferson 39, Whitewater 37

    Johnson Creek 64, Palmyra-Eagle 40

    Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30

    Kettle Moraine 56, Arrowhead 52

    Kewaskum 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 35

    Kickapoo 49, Ithaca 32

    Kiel 65, Two Rivers 36

    Ladysmith 48, Cameron 25

    Lake Mills 39, Lakeside Lutheran 36

    Luther 60, Black River Falls 32

    Madison East 60, Beloit Memorial 45

    Madison La Follette 62, Madison West 23

    Markesan 38, Fall River 35

    Marshfield 65, Wausau East 23

    Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47

    McFarland 80, Evansville 56

    Melrose-Mindoro 77, Whitehall 74

    Menominee Indian 61, Amherst 57

    Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 34

    Mondovi 72, Glenwood City 20

    Monona Grove 54, Fort Atkinson 34

    Muskego 55, Mukwonago 28

    Neenah 68, Appleton West 43

    Neillsville 61, Spencer 12

    New Berlin West 73, West Allis Central 35

    New Glarus 61, Belleville 35

    New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41

    New Holstein 61, Chilton 49

    New London 50, Seymour 33

    Niagara 59, Gillett 29

    North Crawford 36, Weston 30

    Northland Lutheran 66, Tigerton 17

    Northwestern 52, Barron 48

    Notre Dame 65, De Pere 26

    Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 37

    Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29

    Oconto 61, Southern Door 55

    Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

    Oregon 68, Monroe 17

    Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42

    Pecatonica 69, Juda 28

    Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

    Platteville 61, Lancaster 50

    Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 61

    Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 26

    Randolph 66, Pardeeville 31

    Reedsburg Area 68, Portage 7

    Rio 60, Montello 45

    Rosholt 69, Port Edwards 22

    Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 43

    Salam School 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24

    Sheboygan Falls 75, Valders 60

    Shullsburg 57, Benton 47

    Solon Springs 78, Butternut 48

    Somerset 56, Saint Croix Central 35

    South Shore 76, Washburn 20

    St. Croix Falls 56, Cumberland 25

    Stevens Point 73, D.C. Everest 19

    Stoughton 65, Milton 51

    Sun Prairie West 52, Madison Memorial 48

    Tomah 63, Holmen 31

    Turtle Lake 48, Webster 41

    University Lake/Trinity 51, Saint Joan Antida 31

    Verona Area 80, Janesville Craig 55

    Watertown 50, Waunakee 31

    Waupun 52, Berlin 27

    Wausau West 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41

    Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10

    Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 39

    Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39

    Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21

    Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42

    West Salem 74, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25

    Westby 54, Viroqua 11

    Westfield Area 61, Wisconsin Dells 44

    Wild Rose 70, Tri-County 31

    Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48

    Winneconne 57, Ripon 51

    Wisconsin Heights 48, Waterloo 39

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Manawa 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.