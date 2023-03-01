AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Morgantown 85, John Marshall 44

Section 2=

Bridgeport 55, Preston 41

Buckhannon-Upshur 60, University 55

Region 2=

Section 1=

Hedgesville 67, Martinsburg 55

Section 2=

Musselman 69, Washington 43

Region 3=

Section 1=

George Washington 62, Riverside 47

Section 2=

Oak Hill 76, Greenbrier East 59

Princeton 51, Woodrow Wilson 49

Region 4=

Section 1=

Cabell Midland 64, Spring Valley 54

Section 2=

Parkersburg South 100, Hurricane 59

St. Albans 55, Parkersburg 45

Class AAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Weir 60, Oak Glen 46

Section 2=

Keyser 52, Berkeley Springs 44

Region 2=

Section 1=

Fairmont Senior 84, Philip Barbour 33

Section 2=

Elkins 60, Liberty Harrison 40

Lincoln 43, Robert C. Byrd 39

Region 3=

Section 1=

PikeView 67, Midland Trail 58, OT

Shady Spring 121, Independence 40

Section 2=

Herbert Hoover 72, Sissonville 52

Lewis County 57, Nicholas County 55

Region 4=

Section 1=

Nitro 67, Winfield 62

Ripley 57, Point Pleasant 32

Section 2=

Scott 61, Lincoln County 43

Class A=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Tyler Consolidated 56, Doddridge County 54

Region 2=

Section 1=

East Hardy 86, Paw Paw 33

Union Grant 80, Tucker County 37

Region 3=

Section 2=

Greenbrier West 79, Meadow Bridge 50

Webster County 91, Richwood 52

Region 4=

Section 2=

Wahama 91, Gilmer County 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

