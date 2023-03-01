Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Morgantown 85, John Marshall 44
Section 2=
Bridgeport 55, Preston 41
Buckhannon-Upshur 60, University 55
Region 2=
Section 1=
Hedgesville 67, Martinsburg 55
Section 2=
Musselman 69, Washington 43
Region 3=
Section 1=
George Washington 62, Riverside 47
Section 2=
Oak Hill 76, Greenbrier East 59
Princeton 51, Woodrow Wilson 49
Region 4=
Section 1=
Cabell Midland 64, Spring Valley 54
Section 2=
Parkersburg South 100, Hurricane 59
St. Albans 55, Parkersburg 45
Class AAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Weir 60, Oak Glen 46
Section 2=
Keyser 52, Berkeley Springs 44
Region 2=
Section 1=
Fairmont Senior 84, Philip Barbour 33
Section 2=
Elkins 60, Liberty Harrison 40
Lincoln 43, Robert C. Byrd 39
Region 3=
Section 1=
PikeView 67, Midland Trail 58, OT
Shady Spring 121, Independence 40
Section 2=
Herbert Hoover 72, Sissonville 52
Lewis County 57, Nicholas County 55
Region 4=
Section 1=
Nitro 67, Winfield 62
Ripley 57, Point Pleasant 32
Section 2=
Scott 61, Lincoln County 43
Class A=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Tyler Consolidated 56, Doddridge County 54
Region 2=
Section 1=
East Hardy 86, Paw Paw 33
Union Grant 80, Tucker County 37
Region 3=
Section 2=
Greenbrier West 79, Meadow Bridge 50
Webster County 91, Richwood 52
Region 4=
Section 2=
Wahama 91, Gilmer County 22
