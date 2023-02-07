AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

February 7, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Allen 55, Northampton 40

Archbishop Wood 77, St. Joseph’s Prep 63

Berlin-Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28

Bethlehem Catholic 47, Nazareth Area 45, 2OT

Bethlehem Freedom 97, Allentown Dieruff 53

Bethlehem Liberty 59, Easton 50

Bristol 53, Belmont Charter 50

Calvary Christian 56, Valley Forge Baptist 21

Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 28

Danville 61, Loyalsock 55

Delone 82, Lancaster Catholic 67

Emmaus 59, Allentown Central Catholic 49

Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll 44

Greenwood 57, Belleville Mennonite 18

Lampeter-Strasburg 58, Northern Lebanon 35

Mechanicsburg 62, York Suburban 40

Propel Andrew Street 53, Hillcrest Christian Academy 44

West York 66, Spring Grove 51

Area Tournament=

Class 7A Area 8=

Semifinal=

Winchester Thurston 50, Propel Montour High School 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

