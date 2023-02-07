Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Allen 55, Northampton 40
Archbishop Wood 77, St. Joseph’s Prep 63
Berlin-Brothersvalley 90, Meyersdale 28
Bethlehem Catholic 47, Nazareth Area 45, 2OT
Bethlehem Freedom 97, Allentown Dieruff 53
Bethlehem Liberty 59, Easton 50
Bristol 53, Belmont Charter 50
Calvary Christian 56, Valley Forge Baptist 21
Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 28
Danville 61, Loyalsock 55
Delone 82, Lancaster Catholic 67
Emmaus 59, Allentown Central Catholic 49
Greater Johnstown 78, Bishop Carroll 44
Greenwood 57, Belleville Mennonite 18
Lampeter-Strasburg 58, Northern Lebanon 35
Mechanicsburg 62, York Suburban 40
Propel Andrew Street 53, Hillcrest Christian Academy 44
West York 66, Spring Grove 51
Area Tournament=
Class 7A Area 8=
Semifinal=
Winchester Thurston 50, Propel Montour High School 12
___
