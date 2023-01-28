AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 51, Plenty Coups 47

Alberton-Superior 54, Clark Fork 12

Bainville 55, Lustre Christian 39

Baker 80, Forsyth 58

Belt 59, Great Falls Central 8

Big Sandy 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, OT

Big Timber 61, Columbus 52

Billings Central 53, Hardin 36

Bridger 34, Park City 20

Browning 77, Shelby 42

Carter County 52, Wibaux 34

Charlo 59, Noxon 33

Chinook 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33

Conrad 65, Choteau 40

Culbertson 56, Circle 37

Darby 43, Lincoln 21

Ennis 56, West Yellowstone 30

Fort Benton 49, Hays-Lodgepole 32

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 54, Fairview 42

Harlowton 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 16

Highwood 53, Centerville 29

Jefferson (Boulder) 60, Three Forks 48

Melstone 62, Jordan 42

North Star 41, Box Elder 36

Plentywood 84, Poplar 43

Red Lodge 67, Roundup 18

Roberts 82, Broadview-Lavina 43

Ronan 45, Libby 23

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Nashua 21

Scobey 51, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31

Seeley-Swan 53, Drummond 42, OT

Shepherd 50, Joliet 28

Simms 64, Augusta 57

St. Ignatius 62, Eureka 33

St. Regis 59, Hot Springs 40

Sunburst 69, Valier 32

Thompson Falls 68, Troy 10

Turner 50, Dodson 41

Twin Bridges 41, Manhattan Christian 31

White Sulphur Springs 42, Shields Valley 38

Winnett-Grass Range 41, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 27

Wolf Point 40, Glasgow 29

