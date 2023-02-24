AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

Subdistrict B-1=

Norris 63, Crete 61

Subdistrict B-2=

Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 42

Subdistrict B-3=

Platteview 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Subdistrict B-4=

Elkhorn 48, Omaha Skutt Catholic 47

Subdistrict B-5=

Blair 63, Bennington 62

Subdistrict B-6=

Seward 45, Hastings 38

Subdistrict B-7=

McCook 49, Grand Island Northwest 30

Subdistrict B-8=

Scottsbluff 83, Gering 43

Class C1 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict C1-1=

Auburn 43, Syracuse 19

Subdistrict C1-2=

Lincoln Lutheran 61, Lincoln Christian 56

Subdistrict C1-3=

Omaha Concordia 51, Boys Town 47

Subdistrict C1-4=

Wahoo 54, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Subdistrict C1-5=

Columbus Scotus 58, David City 50

Subdistrict C1-6=

Winnebago 57, Wayne 48

Subdistrict C1-7=

Pierce 46, O’Neill 40

Subdistrict C1-8=

Central City 34, Aurora 25

Subdistrict C1-9=

Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 31

Subdistrict C1-10=

St. Paul 43, Centura 40

Subdistrict C1-11=

Holdrege 70, Cozad 68, OT

Subdistrict C1-12=

Ogallala 65, Sidney 43

Class C2 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict C2-1=

Freeman 39, Tri County 35

Subdistrict C2-2=

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Subdistrict C2-4=

Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48

Subdistrict C2-5=

Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39

Subdistrict C2-6=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40

    • Subdistrict C2-7=

    Elkhorn Valley 78, West Holt 52

    Subdistrict C2-8=

    Cross County 36, Aquinas 31

    Subdistrict C2-9=

    Amherst 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 62

    Subdistrict C2-10=

    Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Thayer Central 27

    Subdistrict C2-11=

    Hershey 50, Hi-Line 40

    Subdistrict C2-12=

    Gordon/Rushville 71, Kimball 41

    Class D1 Subdistrict=

    Subdistrict D1-1=

    Johnson-Brock 68, Pawnee City 43

    Subdistrict D1-2=

    Mead 78, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

    Subdistrict D1-3=

    McCool Junction 56, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46

    Subdistrict D1-4=

    Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells/Dodge 56

    Subdistrict D1-5=

    Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 46

    Subdistrict D1-7=

    Ansley-Litchfield 49, Pleasanton 45

    Subdistrict D1-8=

    Sandy Creek 51, Kenesaw 39

    Subdistrict D1-9=

    Loomis 61, Southern Valley 45

    Subdistrict D1-10=

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

    Subdistrict D1-11=

    Dundy County-Stratton 63, Hitchcock County 42

    Subdistrict D1-12=

    Bridgeport 67, Leyton 62, OT

    Class D2 Subdistrict=

    Subdistrict D2-1=

    Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Diller-Odell 32

    Subdistrict D2-2=

    Friend 72, Exeter/Milligan 41

    Subdistrict D2-3=

    Parkview Christian 71, Osceola 58

    Subdistrict D2-5=

    Stuart 97, Santee 89, 2OT

    Subdistrict D2-6=

    Fullerton 44, Giltner 24

    Subdistrict D2-7=

    Shelton 68, Red Cloud 30

    Subdistrict D2-8=

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Sandhills/Thedford 41

    Subdistrict D2-9=

    Medicine Valley 55, Wallace 48

    Subdistrict D2-10=

    Paxton 48, Mullen 38

    Subdistrict D2-11=

    Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

