Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
Subdistrict B-1=
Norris 63, Crete 61
Subdistrict B-2=
Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 42
Subdistrict B-3=
Platteview 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Subdistrict B-4=
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Skutt Catholic 47
Subdistrict B-5=
Blair 63, Bennington 62
Subdistrict B-6=
Seward 45, Hastings 38
Subdistrict B-7=
McCook 49, Grand Island Northwest 30
Subdistrict B-8=
Scottsbluff 83, Gering 43
Class C1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C1-1=
Auburn 43, Syracuse 19
Subdistrict C1-2=
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Lincoln Christian 56
Subdistrict C1-3=
Omaha Concordia 51, Boys Town 47
Subdistrict C1-4=
Wahoo 54, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Subdistrict C1-5=
Columbus Scotus 58, David City 50
Subdistrict C1-6=
Winnebago 57, Wayne 48
Subdistrict C1-7=
Pierce 46, O’Neill 40
Subdistrict C1-8=
Central City 34, Aurora 25
Subdistrict C1-9=
Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 31
Subdistrict C1-10=
St. Paul 43, Centura 40
Subdistrict C1-11=
Holdrege 70, Cozad 68, OT
Subdistrict C1-12=
Ogallala 65, Sidney 43
Class C2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C2-1=
Freeman 39, Tri County 35
Subdistrict C2-2=
Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Subdistrict C2-4=
Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48
Subdistrict C2-5=
Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39
Subdistrict C2-6=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40
Subdistrict C2-7=
Elkhorn Valley 78, West Holt 52
Subdistrict C2-8=
Cross County 36, Aquinas 31
Subdistrict C2-9=
Amherst 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 62
Subdistrict C2-10=
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Thayer Central 27
Subdistrict C2-11=
Hershey 50, Hi-Line 40
Subdistrict C2-12=
Gordon/Rushville 71, Kimball 41
Class D1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D1-1=
Johnson-Brock 68, Pawnee City 43
Subdistrict D1-2=
Mead 78, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41
Subdistrict D1-3=
McCool Junction 56, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46
Subdistrict D1-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells/Dodge 56
Subdistrict D1-5=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 46
Subdistrict D1-7=
Ansley-Litchfield 49, Pleasanton 45
Subdistrict D1-8=
Sandy Creek 51, Kenesaw 39
Subdistrict D1-9=
Loomis 61, Southern Valley 45
Subdistrict D1-10=
North Platte St. Patrick’s 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
Subdistrict D1-11=
Dundy County-Stratton 63, Hitchcock County 42
Subdistrict D1-12=
Bridgeport 67, Leyton 62, OT
Class D2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Diller-Odell 32
Subdistrict D2-2=
Friend 72, Exeter/Milligan 41
Subdistrict D2-3=
Parkview Christian 71, Osceola 58
Subdistrict D2-5=
Stuart 97, Santee 89, 2OT
Subdistrict D2-6=
Fullerton 44, Giltner 24
Subdistrict D2-7=
Shelton 68, Red Cloud 30
Subdistrict D2-8=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Sandhills/Thedford 41
Subdistrict D2-9=
Medicine Valley 55, Wallace 48
Subdistrict D2-10=
Paxton 48, Mullen 38
Subdistrict D2-11=
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/