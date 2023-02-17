AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 66, Bayfield 37

Cedaredge 63, North Fork 45

Cherry Creek 51, Grandview 35

Doherty 49, Pine Creek 47

Eads 66, Genoa-Hugo 58

Fairview 69, Broomfield 66

Florence 86, St. Mary’s 68

Front Range Christian School 70, Gilpin County 20

Golden View Classical 63, Loveland Classical 49

J.K. Mullen 58, Overland 55

Maplewood, Tenn. 55, Mile High Adventist Academy 35

McClave 40, Wiley 33

Mountain Range 69, Horizon 63

Mountain View 66, Thompson Valley 53

Poudre 64, The Vanguard School 35

Windsor Charter 71, Nederland 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

