Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 66, Bayfield 37
Cedaredge 63, North Fork 45
Cherry Creek 51, Grandview 35
Doherty 49, Pine Creek 47
Eads 66, Genoa-Hugo 58
Fairview 69, Broomfield 66
Florence 86, St. Mary’s 68
Front Range Christian School 70, Gilpin County 20
Golden View Classical 63, Loveland Classical 49
J.K. Mullen 58, Overland 55
Maplewood, Tenn. 55, Mile High Adventist Academy 35
McClave 40, Wiley 33
Mountain Range 69, Horizon 63
Mountain View 66, Thompson Valley 53
Poudre 64, The Vanguard School 35
Windsor Charter 71, Nederland 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/