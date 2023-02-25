AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Bi-District=

Non-Select=

Arcadia 62, Kentwood 33

Barbe 82, Neville 52

Breaux Bridge 54, North Vermilion 32

Caldwell Parish 61, Loreauville 41

Choudrant 53, Florien 48

Donaldsonville 63, Westlake 53

Doyline 66, Negreet 50

East Ascension 58, Airline 55

East St. John 47, Terrebonne 37

Ebarb 67, Kilbourne 63

Elton 48, Mangham 40

Ferriday 64, Homer 59

General Trass (Lake Providence) 69, East Iberville 60

Hahnville 70, Hammond 47

Hicks 60, Pitkin 57

Hornbeck 52, Castor 42

LaGrange 68, Iota 47

Lacassine 73, Monterey 49

Lake Arthur 78, Northeast 62

Lakeview 71, Jeanerette 33

Madison 72, Union Parish 68

Mandeville 71, Sam Houston 40

Mansfield 72, Doyle 49

Marksville 57, Vinton 47

Northshore 50, Dutchtown 36

Oak Grove 63, Welsh 61

Oakdale 87, Tensas 52

Ouachita Parish 74, Parkway 47

Plaquemine 65, Crowley 41

Quitman 54, Saline 37

Rayville 61, Vidalia 48

Richwood 64, Avoyelles 24

Ringgold 87, Block 58

Rosepine 63, Mamou 59

Salmen 77, Natchitoches Central 63

Simsboro 77, Hackberry 64

South Plaquemines 64, Pickering 63

Southside 81, Destrehan 52

St. Amant 86, South Lafourche 43

St. Helena 61, Pine 53

St. Martinville 87, DeRidder 45

Sulphur 69, Belle Chasse 43

Summerfield 64, Singer 56

Ville Platte 83, St. James 63

    • West Monroe 53, Denham Springs 50

    Select=

    Baton Rouge Episcopal 60, North Caddo 53

    Bolton 77, Livingston Collegiate Academy 65

    Cedar Creek 53, Westminster Christian 50

    David Thibodaux 61, De La Salle 47

    Delhi Charter 76, Cohen 37

    Evangel Christian Academy 60, St. Louis 49

    Holy Cross 60, McKinley 52

    John Curtis Christian 57, Bonnabel 51

    Karr 64, Brother Martin 61

    Kennedy 72, Teurlings Catholic 56

    Lake Charles College Prep 42, Frederick Douglass 38

    Loyola Prep 57, Sarah T. Reed 52

    Northside 61, B.T. Washington 58

    Opelousas Catholic 82, Ouachita Christian 66

    Parkview Baptist 65, Northlake Christian 41

    Riverside Academy 72, Central Private 66

    Rummel 47, Easton 45

    Saint Paul’s 51, Lafayette 35

    St. Michael 56, Buckeye 38

    University (Lab) 73, Patrick Taylor 43

    Vermilion Catholic 71, Magnolia Excellence 42

    Regional=

    Select=

    Claiborne Christian 57, Alexandria Country Day 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

