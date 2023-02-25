Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Bi-District=
Non-Select=
Arcadia 62, Kentwood 33
Barbe 82, Neville 52
Breaux Bridge 54, North Vermilion 32
Caldwell Parish 61, Loreauville 41
Choudrant 53, Florien 48
Donaldsonville 63, Westlake 53
Doyline 66, Negreet 50
East Ascension 58, Airline 55
East St. John 47, Terrebonne 37
Ebarb 67, Kilbourne 63
Elton 48, Mangham 40
Ferriday 64, Homer 59
General Trass (Lake Providence) 69, East Iberville 60
Hahnville 70, Hammond 47
Hicks 60, Pitkin 57
Hornbeck 52, Castor 42
LaGrange 68, Iota 47
Lacassine 73, Monterey 49
Lake Arthur 78, Northeast 62
Lakeview 71, Jeanerette 33
Madison 72, Union Parish 68
Mandeville 71, Sam Houston 40
Mansfield 72, Doyle 49
Marksville 57, Vinton 47
Northshore 50, Dutchtown 36
Oak Grove 63, Welsh 61
Oakdale 87, Tensas 52
Ouachita Parish 74, Parkway 47
Plaquemine 65, Crowley 41
Quitman 54, Saline 37
Rayville 61, Vidalia 48
Richwood 64, Avoyelles 24
Ringgold 87, Block 58
Rosepine 63, Mamou 59
Salmen 77, Natchitoches Central 63
Simsboro 77, Hackberry 64
South Plaquemines 64, Pickering 63
Southside 81, Destrehan 52
St. Amant 86, South Lafourche 43
St. Helena 61, Pine 53
St. Martinville 87, DeRidder 45
Sulphur 69, Belle Chasse 43
Summerfield 64, Singer 56
Ville Platte 83, St. James 63
West Monroe 53, Denham Springs 50
Select=
Baton Rouge Episcopal 60, North Caddo 53
Bolton 77, Livingston Collegiate Academy 65
Cedar Creek 53, Westminster Christian 50
David Thibodaux 61, De La Salle 47
Delhi Charter 76, Cohen 37
Evangel Christian Academy 60, St. Louis 49
Holy Cross 60, McKinley 52
John Curtis Christian 57, Bonnabel 51
Karr 64, Brother Martin 61
Kennedy 72, Teurlings Catholic 56
Lake Charles College Prep 42, Frederick Douglass 38
Loyola Prep 57, Sarah T. Reed 52
Northside 61, B.T. Washington 58
Opelousas Catholic 82, Ouachita Christian 66
Parkview Baptist 65, Northlake Christian 41
Riverside Academy 72, Central Private 66
Rummel 47, Easton 45
Saint Paul’s 51, Lafayette 35
St. Michael 56, Buckeye 38
University (Lab) 73, Patrick Taylor 43
Vermilion Catholic 71, Magnolia Excellence 42
Regional=
Select=
Claiborne Christian 57, Alexandria Country Day 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/