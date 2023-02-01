AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 76, Central - Wise 56

Albemarle 105, Goochland 38

Annandale 55, Justice High School 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 90, Greenbrier Christian 42

Broad Run 61, Park View-Sterling 47

Broadwater Academy 43, Gateway Christian 33

Buckingham County 75, Amelia County 63

Carver Academy 80, Mathews 46

Cave Spring 65, Salem 36

Clarke County 52, Madison County 45

Colonial Forge 34, Mountain View 33

Douglas Freeman 50, Hermitage 48

East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50

Eastside 63, J.I. Burton 47

Fairfax 60, West Potomac 55, OT

Fluvanna 60, Charlottesville 57

Fork Union Prep 59, Collegiate-Richmond 55

Franklin 74, Brunswick 65

Freedom (South Riding) 64, Unity Reed 48

GW-Danville 65, Halifax County 62

Grace Christian 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 44

Harrisonburg 73, Turner Ashby 45

Hayfield 86, John R. Lewis 32

Henrico 60, Mechanicsville High School 45

Highland-Warrenton 67, Blue Ridge School 66

Hopewell 92, Meadowbrook 68

Indian River 80, Hickory 36

James Monroe 56, Culpeper 49

John Handley 62, Kettle Run 61

Kecoughtan 53, Warwick 27

King George 77, Chancellor 58

King’s Fork High School 80, Grassfield 44

Lake Taylor 63, Churchland 55

Lancaster 93, Colonial Beach 31

Loudoun Valley 63, Loudoun County 48

    • Magna Vista 69, Mecklenburg County 66, OT

    Massaponax 67, Brooke Point 18

    Menchville 58, Woodside 52

    Mills Godwin 68, TJHS 55

    Monticello 66, Orange County 63

    Nansemond River 81, Deep Creek 48

    Norcom 61, Granby 29

    Norfolk Academy 78, Norfolk Christian School 26

    Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 42

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 65, Holston 62

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Armstrong 45

    Patriot 77, Osbourn 64

    Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Bishop McNamara, Md. 65

    Peninsula Catholic 70, Walsingham Academy 57

    Petersburg 44, Thomas Dale 42

    Potomac 72, Colgan 69

    Potomac Falls 49, Riverside 38

    Ridgeview 91, Lee High 86

    Seton, Ohio 69, Trinity at Meadowview 43

    Sherando 83, Fauquier 54

    South County 65, James Robinson 51

    Spotswood 73, Rockbridge County 39

    St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 72, Bishop O’Connell 59

    St. John’s, D.C. 72, Bishop O’Connell 59

    Staunton 61, Broadway 55

    StoneBridge School 59, Portsmouth Christian 40

    Tandem Friends School 76, Fredericksburg Academy 27

    Tunstall 80, Patrick County 42

    Tuscarora 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 27

    Twin Springs 64, Thomas Walker 40

    Union 53, John Battle 47, OT

    Varina 62, Atlee 46

    Virginia High 71, Richlands 61

    W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 43

    Western Albemarle 72, Louisa 29

    Wilson Memorial 79, Buffalo Gap 65

    Woodberry Forest 56, St. Christopher’s 40

    Woodbridge 66, C.D. Hylton 52

    Woodgrove 59, Briar Woods 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

