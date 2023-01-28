AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 35, Leyden 33

Barrington 74, Hoffman Estates 21

Brimfield 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 27

Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 48

Chicago (Lane) 45, Taft 43

Crystal Lake Central 49, Burlington Central 42

Deerfield 90, Niles North 33

Dixon 46, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 11

Evanston Township 63, Glenbrook North 45

Fremd 60, Palatine 33

Glenbrook South 70, New Trier 55

Hampshire 49, Dundee-Crown 31

Hinsdale South 51, Downers South 42

Hononegah 66, Freeport 46

Huntley 48, Cary-Grove 21

Johnsburg 68, Harvard 22

Juarez 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 22

Kankakee Grace Christian 45, Illinois Lutheran 11

Lake Forest 60, Zion Benton 16

Lake Zurich 42, Warren Township 28

Libertyville 52, Waukegan 15

Machesney Park Harlem 51, Rockford Guilford 37

Maine South 65, Niles West 29

Mascoutah 68, Waterloo 63, OT

Montini 61, Aurora Central Catholic 32

Morgan Park Academy 67, Elgin Academy 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris 53, Plano 44

Morton 38, Pekin 27

Normal University 45, Eisenhower 41

Oak Lawn Community 54, Thornton Fractional North 35

Ottawa 43, La Salle-Peru 34

Parkview Christian Academy 51, Earlville 21

Pinckneyville 33, Okawville 28

Plainfield East 75, Joliet Central 54

Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 53

Prospect 56, Hersey 52

Sports

  • Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols' death

  • Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

  • Rybakina meets Sabalenka in Australian Open women's final

  • Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

    • Quad Cities 44, Unity Christian 28

    Regina 41, Willows 31

    River Forest Trinity 57, St. Francis 39

    Rochester 45, Decatur MacArthur 27

    Rock Falls 57, Rockford Lutheran 37

    Rockford Boylan 68, Rockford Auburn 36

    Rockford Jefferson 53, Rockford East 17

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 45, Springfield Southeast 37

    Sandwich 35, Rochelle 34

    Springfield 49, Springfield Lanphier 31

    St. Ignatius 49, Hope Academy 24

    St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 45

    Steinmetz 44, Chicago Sullivan 34

    Stillman Valley 75, Oregon 36

    Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12

    Teutopolis 53, Effingham 35

    Universal 43, Lombard (CPSA) 23

    Vernon Hills 60, Highland Park 31

    Willowbrook 53, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 23

    Winnebago 70, North Boone 33

    Woodstock Marian 56, Chicago Resurrection 49

    York 49, Hinsdale Central 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.