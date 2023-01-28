Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 35, Leyden 33
Barrington 74, Hoffman Estates 21
Brimfield 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 27
Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 48
Chicago (Lane) 45, Taft 43
Crystal Lake Central 49, Burlington Central 42
Deerfield 90, Niles North 33
Dixon 46, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 11
Evanston Township 63, Glenbrook North 45
Fremd 60, Palatine 33
Glenbrook South 70, New Trier 55
Hampshire 49, Dundee-Crown 31
Hinsdale South 51, Downers South 42
Hononegah 66, Freeport 46
Huntley 48, Cary-Grove 21
Johnsburg 68, Harvard 22
Juarez 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 22
Kankakee Grace Christian 45, Illinois Lutheran 11
Lake Forest 60, Zion Benton 16
Lake Zurich 42, Warren Township 28
Libertyville 52, Waukegan 15
Machesney Park Harlem 51, Rockford Guilford 37
Maine South 65, Niles West 29
Mascoutah 68, Waterloo 63, OT
Montini 61, Aurora Central Catholic 32
Morgan Park Academy 67, Elgin Academy 19
Morris 53, Plano 44
Morton 38, Pekin 27
Normal University 45, Eisenhower 41
Oak Lawn Community 54, Thornton Fractional North 35
Ottawa 43, La Salle-Peru 34
Parkview Christian Academy 51, Earlville 21
Pinckneyville 33, Okawville 28
Plainfield East 75, Joliet Central 54
Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 53
Prospect 56, Hersey 52
Quad Cities 44, Unity Christian 28
Regina 41, Willows 31
River Forest Trinity 57, St. Francis 39
Rochester 45, Decatur MacArthur 27
Rock Falls 57, Rockford Lutheran 37
Rockford Boylan 68, Rockford Auburn 36
Rockford Jefferson 53, Rockford East 17
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 45, Springfield Southeast 37
Sandwich 35, Rochelle 34
Springfield 49, Springfield Lanphier 31
St. Ignatius 49, Hope Academy 24
St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 45
Steinmetz 44, Chicago Sullivan 34
Stillman Valley 75, Oregon 36
Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12
Teutopolis 53, Effingham 35
Universal 43, Lombard (CPSA) 23
Vernon Hills 60, Highland Park 31
Willowbrook 53, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 23
Winnebago 70, North Boone 33
Woodstock Marian 56, Chicago Resurrection 49
York 49, Hinsdale Central 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/