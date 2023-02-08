AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma, Neb. 47, Northern Valley 44

Andale 51, Mulvane 40

Andover 75, Arkansas City 53

Augusta 57, Rose Hill 47

BV Northwest 78, Bishop Miege 58

Bonner Springs 80, Lansing 55

Burden Central 70, Flinthills 57

Chaparral 57, Conway Springs 51

Cheney 77, Belle Plaine, Minn. 52

Clifton-Clyde 54, Hanover 43

Colby 52, Goodland 51

Columbus 49, Girard 36

Concordia 57, Abilene 52

Derby 62, Salina South 36

Dighton 59, Wichita County 54

Ellinwood 63, Central Plains 26

Eudora 61, Ottawa 25

Galena 55, Frontenac 41

Garden Plain 53, Wichita Independent 47

Haven 52, Pratt 40

Heritage Christian 70, Cair Paravel 44

Hesston 69, Halstead 19

Hillsboro 63, Larned 28

Hugoton 73, Cimarron 27

Hutchinson 75, Goddard-Eisenhower 56

Jayhawk Linn 47, Erie 40

KC Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 61

Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Wichita East 46

La Crosse 65, Wilson 40

Little River 46, Canton-Galva 42

Macksville 53, Kinsley 25

Maize 76, Wichita Campus 69

McPherson 56, Hays 50

Neodesha 56, Humboldt 40

Norwich 37, Stafford 31

Olathe East 54, SM East 40

Olathe South 55, Lawrence Free State 17

Perry-Lecompton 60, Royal Valley 57

Pleasanton 62, Uniontown 44

Prairie View 56, Iola 24

Rawlins County 65, Cheylin 61

Remington 49, Berean Academy 35

SM South 67, Lawrence 65

    • Scott City 49, Lakin 46

    Southeast Saline 41, Beloit 33

    Sterling 74, Sedgwick 34

    Tonganoxie 52, Louisburg 48

    Topeka 60, Manhattan 45

    Washburn Rural 46, Junction City 44

    Wellsville 70, Burlington 51

    Weskan 55, Bethune, Colo. 24

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 71, Wichita West 59

    Wichita Heights 54, Wichita South 32

    Wichita Northwest 61, Wichita Southeast 55

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.