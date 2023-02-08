Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma, Neb. 47, Northern Valley 44
Andale 51, Mulvane 40
Andover 75, Arkansas City 53
Augusta 57, Rose Hill 47
BV Northwest 78, Bishop Miege 58
Bonner Springs 80, Lansing 55
Burden Central 70, Flinthills 57
Chaparral 57, Conway Springs 51
Cheney 77, Belle Plaine, Minn. 52
Clifton-Clyde 54, Hanover 43
Colby 52, Goodland 51
Columbus 49, Girard 36
Concordia 57, Abilene 52
Derby 62, Salina South 36
Dighton 59, Wichita County 54
Ellinwood 63, Central Plains 26
Eudora 61, Ottawa 25
Galena 55, Frontenac 41
Garden Plain 53, Wichita Independent 47
Haven 52, Pratt 40
Heritage Christian 70, Cair Paravel 44
Hesston 69, Halstead 19
Hillsboro 63, Larned 28
Hugoton 73, Cimarron 27
Hutchinson 75, Goddard-Eisenhower 56
Jayhawk Linn 47, Erie 40
KC Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 61
Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Wichita East 46
La Crosse 65, Wilson 40
Little River 46, Canton-Galva 42
Macksville 53, Kinsley 25
Maize 76, Wichita Campus 69
McPherson 56, Hays 50
Neodesha 56, Humboldt 40
Norwich 37, Stafford 31
Olathe East 54, SM East 40
Olathe South 55, Lawrence Free State 17
Perry-Lecompton 60, Royal Valley 57
Pleasanton 62, Uniontown 44
Prairie View 56, Iola 24
Rawlins County 65, Cheylin 61
Remington 49, Berean Academy 35
SM South 67, Lawrence 65
Scott City 49, Lakin 46
Southeast Saline 41, Beloit 33
Sterling 74, Sedgwick 34
Tonganoxie 52, Louisburg 48
Topeka 60, Manhattan 45
Washburn Rural 46, Junction City 44
Wellsville 70, Burlington 51
Weskan 55, Bethune, Colo. 24
Wichita Bishop Carroll 71, Wichita West 59
Wichita Heights 54, Wichita South 32
Wichita Northwest 61, Wichita Southeast 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/