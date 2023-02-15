AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AHSAA Class 1A State=

Sub-Regional Round=

Autaugaville 74, Notasulga 61

Brantley 69, Pleasant Home 54

Choctaw County 59, Leroy 53

Covenant Christian 93, Vina 42

Faith Christian 81, Ragland 68

Florala 43, Red Level 38

Keith 56, Holy Spirit 51

Loachapoka 62, Calhoun 61

Marion County 77, Addison 71

McIntosh 64, Southern Choctaw 49

Meek 88, Lynn 66

Oakwood Adventist Academy 38, Spring Garden 32

R.C. Hatch 78, Pickens County 44

Shoals Christian 50, Hackleburg 40

Skyline 65, Cedar Bluff 54

Winterboro 68, Appalachian 61

AHSAA Class 2A State=

Sub-Regional Round=

Aliceville 53, B.B. Comer 45

Ariton 59, Cottonwood 51

Central Coosa 65, Tuscaloosa Academy 50

Cornerstone School 71, Locust Fork 64

Geneva County 53, G.W. Long 34

Highland Home def. Chickasaw, forfeit

LaFayette 79, Pleasant Valley 63

Lanett 61, Ranburne 39

Mars Hill Bible 58, Sulligent 45

Pisgah 61, Fyffe 56, OT

Red Bay 62, Hatton 41

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 66, Zion Chapel 50

Sand Rock 101, North Sand Mountain 88

Tanner 65, Holly Pond 59, 2OT

Vincent 63, Southeastern 44

Whitesburg Christian 89, Decatur Heritage 64

AHSAA Class 3A State=

Sub-Regional Round=

Childersburg 56, Winfield 39

Cottage Hill 76, Straughn 54

Dadeville 59, Trinity Presbyterian 49

Elkmont 53, Colbert County 48

    • Geraldine 78, Susan Moore 55

    Glencoe 54, Saks 45

    Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, Mobile Christian 49

    Houston Academy 69, Pike County 46

    Lauderdale County 51, Phil Campbell 39

    Midfield 72, Carbon Hill 30

    Opp 56, Providence Christian 53

    Piedmont 94, Hokes Bluff 64

    Plainview 82, J.B. Pennington 31

    Southside-Selma 58, Thomasville 49

    St. James 63, Randolph County 21

    Sumter Central High School 73, Monroe County 58

    AHSAA Class 4A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    B.T. Washington 76, Geneva 65

    Bibb County 54, Prattville Christian Academy 35

    Catholic-Montgomery 73, Andalusia 65

    Corner 53, American Christian Academy 40

    Escambia County 43, UMS-Wright 41

    Etowah 67, New Hope 53

    Hale County 61, Dora 38

    Haleyville 64, Priceville 41

    Hanceville 64, DAR 62

    Jackson 69, Orange Beach 47

    Jacksonville Christian 84, Handley 45

    West Morgan 57, Cordova 45

    Westminster Christian Academy 65, Brooks 21

    White Plains 46, Anniston 33

    Wilcox Central 69, Holt 65

    AHSAA Class 5A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Brewbaker Tech 87, Marbury 81

    Central - Clay County 61, Tallassee 53

    Charles Henderson 66, Headland 47

    Demopolis 72, Elmore County 59

    Eufaula 69, Carroll-Ozark 62

    Fairfield 53, Jasper 47

    Guntersville 79, Douglas 41

    Madison Academy 71, Lawrence County 30

    Moody 68, Alexandria 65

    Ramsay 85, John Carroll Catholic 45

    Russellville 87, East Limestone 78

    Scottsboro 69, Boaz 57

    Springville 54, Southside-Gadsden 35

    St. Paul’s 43, Williamson 33

    Valley 77, Sylacauga 40

    Vigor 61, B.C. Rain 59

    AHSAA Class 6A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Blount 71, Spanish Fort 49

    Buckhorn 81, Columbia 48

    Cullman 64, Clay-Chalkville 37

    McGill-Toolen 71, Theodore 49

    Mountain Brook 69, Gadsden 47

    Oxford 55, Shades Valley 53

    Park Crossing 67, Carver-Montgomery 62

    Parker 66, Gardendale 61

    Paul Bryant 45, McAdory 43

    Pelham 68, Benjamin Russell 56

    Pike Road 53, Sidney Lanier 52

    Class 4A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Deshler 61, West Limestone 51

    Class 6A State=

    Sub-Regional Round=

    Chilton County 63, Helena 52

    Hillcrest 62, Hueytown 51

    Huffman 74, Jackson Olin 54

    Muscle Shoals 68, Lee-Huntsville 41

    Pinson Valley 75, Hartselle 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

