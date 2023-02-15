Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AHSAA Class 1A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Autaugaville 74, Notasulga 61
Brantley 69, Pleasant Home 54
Choctaw County 59, Leroy 53
Covenant Christian 93, Vina 42
Faith Christian 81, Ragland 68
Florala 43, Red Level 38
Keith 56, Holy Spirit 51
Loachapoka 62, Calhoun 61
Marion County 77, Addison 71
McIntosh 64, Southern Choctaw 49
Meek 88, Lynn 66
Oakwood Adventist Academy 38, Spring Garden 32
R.C. Hatch 78, Pickens County 44
Shoals Christian 50, Hackleburg 40
Skyline 65, Cedar Bluff 54
Winterboro 68, Appalachian 61
AHSAA Class 2A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Aliceville 53, B.B. Comer 45
Ariton 59, Cottonwood 51
Central Coosa 65, Tuscaloosa Academy 50
Cornerstone School 71, Locust Fork 64
Geneva County 53, G.W. Long 34
Highland Home def. Chickasaw, forfeit
LaFayette 79, Pleasant Valley 63
Lanett 61, Ranburne 39
Mars Hill Bible 58, Sulligent 45
Pisgah 61, Fyffe 56, OT
Red Bay 62, Hatton 41
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 66, Zion Chapel 50
Sand Rock 101, North Sand Mountain 88
Tanner 65, Holly Pond 59, 2OT
Vincent 63, Southeastern 44
Whitesburg Christian 89, Decatur Heritage 64
AHSAA Class 3A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Childersburg 56, Winfield 39
Cottage Hill 76, Straughn 54
Dadeville 59, Trinity Presbyterian 49
Elkmont 53, Colbert County 48
Geraldine 78, Susan Moore 55
Glencoe 54, Saks 45
Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, Mobile Christian 49
Houston Academy 69, Pike County 46
Lauderdale County 51, Phil Campbell 39
Midfield 72, Carbon Hill 30
Opp 56, Providence Christian 53
Piedmont 94, Hokes Bluff 64
Plainview 82, J.B. Pennington 31
Southside-Selma 58, Thomasville 49
St. James 63, Randolph County 21
Sumter Central High School 73, Monroe County 58
AHSAA Class 4A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
B.T. Washington 76, Geneva 65
Bibb County 54, Prattville Christian Academy 35
Catholic-Montgomery 73, Andalusia 65
Corner 53, American Christian Academy 40
Escambia County 43, UMS-Wright 41
Etowah 67, New Hope 53
Hale County 61, Dora 38
Haleyville 64, Priceville 41
Hanceville 64, DAR 62
Jackson 69, Orange Beach 47
Jacksonville Christian 84, Handley 45
West Morgan 57, Cordova 45
Westminster Christian Academy 65, Brooks 21
White Plains 46, Anniston 33
Wilcox Central 69, Holt 65
AHSAA Class 5A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Brewbaker Tech 87, Marbury 81
Central - Clay County 61, Tallassee 53
Charles Henderson 66, Headland 47
Demopolis 72, Elmore County 59
Eufaula 69, Carroll-Ozark 62
Fairfield 53, Jasper 47
Guntersville 79, Douglas 41
Madison Academy 71, Lawrence County 30
Moody 68, Alexandria 65
Ramsay 85, John Carroll Catholic 45
Russellville 87, East Limestone 78
Scottsboro 69, Boaz 57
Springville 54, Southside-Gadsden 35
St. Paul’s 43, Williamson 33
Valley 77, Sylacauga 40
Vigor 61, B.C. Rain 59
AHSAA Class 6A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Blount 71, Spanish Fort 49
Buckhorn 81, Columbia 48
Cullman 64, Clay-Chalkville 37
McGill-Toolen 71, Theodore 49
Mountain Brook 69, Gadsden 47
Oxford 55, Shades Valley 53
Park Crossing 67, Carver-Montgomery 62
Parker 66, Gardendale 61
Paul Bryant 45, McAdory 43
Pelham 68, Benjamin Russell 56
Pike Road 53, Sidney Lanier 52
Class 4A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Deshler 61, West Limestone 51
Class 6A State=
Sub-Regional Round=
Chilton County 63, Helena 52
Hillcrest 62, Hueytown 51
Huffman 74, Jackson Olin 54
Muscle Shoals 68, Lee-Huntsville 41
Pinson Valley 75, Hartselle 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/