Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltic 65, Parker 36
Bon Homme 53, Avon 44
Brandon Valley 78, Rapid City Central 58
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 27
Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sisseton 33
Colome 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33
Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Deubrook 79, Arlington 42
Ethan 50, Kimball/White Lake 38
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 56
Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 33
Huron 65, Spearfish 58
Ipswich 64, North Central Co-Op 47
Irene-Wakonda 56, Menno 26
James Valley Christian 63, Faulkton 38
McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 46
Milbank 42, Aberdeen Roncalli 34
Mitchell 57, Sturgis Brown 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Chamberlain 50
Newell 40, Edgemont 34
Parkston 56, Gregory 43
Pine Ridge 55, Red Cloud 47
Rapid City Christian 73, Chadron, Neb. 61
Redfield 65, Webster 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 44
St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26
Sully Buttes 81, Potter County 71
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Marty Indian 51
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Wall 53, Kadoka Area 42
Watertown 57, Sioux Falls Washington 54
Waubay/Summit 78, Northwestern 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/