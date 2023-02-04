AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltic 65, Parker 36

Bon Homme 53, Avon 44

Brandon Valley 78, Rapid City Central 58

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 27

Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sisseton 33

Colome 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33

Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Deubrook 79, Arlington 42

Ethan 50, Kimball/White Lake 38

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 56

Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 33

Huron 65, Spearfish 58

Ipswich 64, North Central Co-Op 47

Irene-Wakonda 56, Menno 26

James Valley Christian 63, Faulkton 38

McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 46

Milbank 42, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

Mitchell 57, Sturgis Brown 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Chamberlain 50

Newell 40, Edgemont 34

Parkston 56, Gregory 43

Pine Ridge 55, Red Cloud 47

Rapid City Christian 73, Chadron, Neb. 61

Redfield 65, Webster 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 44

St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26

Sully Buttes 81, Potter County 71

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Marty Indian 51

Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 42

Wall 53, Kadoka Area 42

Watertown 57, Sioux Falls Washington 54

Waubay/Summit 78, Northwestern 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

