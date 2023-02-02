Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 51, Rainier 20
Brookings-Harbor 58, North Valley 30
Cascade Christian 44, Rogue River 28
Central Linn 45, Monroe 29
Clatskanie 57, Mannahouse Christian 42
Colton 56, Kennedy 16
De La Salle 59, Valley Catholic 44
Gervais 66, Regis 29
Marist 47, Cottage Grove 38
McNary 59, North Salem 46
Nestucca 53, Knappa 36
Newberg 64, Glencoe 53
Oregon Episcopal 49, Horizon Christian Tualatin 37
Portland Christian 35, Faith Bible 34
Riverdale 29, Warrenton 14
Salem Academy 54, Willamina 20
Santiam 28, Culver 22
Scappoose 38, Seaside 18
Sherwood 62, Century 29
South Salem 57, Sprague 39
St. Mary’s 54, Glide 51
Vernonia 42, Gaston 30
Western Christian High School 48, Blanchet Catholic 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grant Union vs. Crane, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Prospect, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/