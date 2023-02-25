Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 64, Groton Area 60, OT
Brandon Valley 70, Huron 51
Bridgewater-Emery 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41
Burke 46, Avon 41
Clark/Willow Lake 84, Arlington 29
Colman-Egan 70, Sioux Falls Lutheran 33
Dakota Valley 89, Lennox 52
Dupree 83, Takini 37
Edgemont 46, Oelrichs 22
Faith 85, Wall 56
Flandreau Indian 79, Estelline/Hendricks 75
Flasher, N.D. 59, Lemmon 42
Florence/Henry 65, Webster 44
Freeman 58, Gayville-Volin High School 42
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Wilmot 20
Hanson 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
Harding County 78, Bison 42
Harrisburg 66, Watertown 42
Ipswich 60, Leola/Frederick 37
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 74, Sunshine Bible Academy 46
Little Wound 72, Bennett County 43
Madison 61, Viborg-Hurley 47
Milbank 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Miller 72, Highmore-Harrold 62
Mitchell 71, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70
New Underwood 48, Jones County 46
Northwestern 79, Hitchcock-Tulare 63
Philip 58, Kadoka Area 31
Pierre 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63
Rapid City Christian 66, Hot Springs 47
Sioux Falls Christian 81, Tri-Valley 54
Sioux Falls Jefferson 86, Aberdeen Central 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Rapid City Central 38
Sioux Falls Washington 74, Rapid City Stevens 56
Sturgis Brown 46, Brookings 42
Sully Buttes 78, North Central Co-Op 65
Timber Lake 70, Potter County 49
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 76, Colome 50
Wakpala 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 54
Waubay/Summit 61, Deuel 56
Waverly-South Shore 71, Langford 46
Wessington Springs 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
White River 73, Lakota Tech 64
Yankton 66, Spearfish 39
