Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 64, Groton Area 60, OT

Brandon Valley 70, Huron 51

Bridgewater-Emery 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 41

Burke 46, Avon 41

Clark/Willow Lake 84, Arlington 29

Colman-Egan 70, Sioux Falls Lutheran 33

Dakota Valley 89, Lennox 52

Dupree 83, Takini 37

Edgemont 46, Oelrichs 22

Faith 85, Wall 56

Flandreau Indian 79, Estelline/Hendricks 75

Flasher, N.D. 59, Lemmon 42

Florence/Henry 65, Webster 44

Freeman 58, Gayville-Volin High School 42

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Wilmot 20

Hanson 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Harding County 78, Bison 42

Harrisburg 66, Watertown 42

Ipswich 60, Leola/Frederick 37

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 74, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

Little Wound 72, Bennett County 43

Madison 61, Viborg-Hurley 47

Milbank 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Miller 72, Highmore-Harrold 62

Mitchell 71, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70

New Underwood 48, Jones County 46

Northwestern 79, Hitchcock-Tulare 63

Philip 58, Kadoka Area 31

Pierre 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63

Rapid City Christian 66, Hot Springs 47

Sioux Falls Christian 81, Tri-Valley 54

Sioux Falls Jefferson 86, Aberdeen Central 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Rapid City Central 38

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Rapid City Stevens 56

Sturgis Brown 46, Brookings 42

Sully Buttes 78, North Central Co-Op 65

    • Timber Lake 70, Potter County 49

    Tripp-Delmont/Armour 76, Colome 50

    Wakpala 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 54

    Waubay/Summit 61, Deuel 56

    Waverly-South Shore 71, Langford 46

    Wessington Springs 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

    White River 73, Lakota Tech 64

    Yankton 66, Spearfish 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

