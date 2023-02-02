Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 47, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28
Detroit East English 33, Detroit Western Intl 23
Detroit Osborn 53, Detroit Davis 2
Gaylord St. Mary 57, Bellaire 30
Hancock 50, Calumet 47
Hillman 70, Mio-Au Sable 32
Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Fife Lake Forest Area 35
Ishpeming 57, Gwinn 39
Johannesburg-Lewiston 59, Pellston 3
Kalamazoo Central 61, Plainwell 52
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 67, Kalamazoo Christian 42
Linden 48, Fenton 38
Montrose 42, Saginaw Arts and Science 24
Traverse City West 32, Benzie Central 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hamtramck vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake, ppd.
___
