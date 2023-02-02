AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 47, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28

Detroit East English 33, Detroit Western Intl 23

Detroit Osborn 53, Detroit Davis 2

Gaylord St. Mary 57, Bellaire 30

Hancock 50, Calumet 47

Hillman 70, Mio-Au Sable 32

Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Fife Lake Forest Area 35

Ishpeming 57, Gwinn 39

Johannesburg-Lewiston 59, Pellston 3

Kalamazoo Central 61, Plainwell 52

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 67, Kalamazoo Christian 42

Linden 48, Fenton 38

Montrose 42, Saginaw Arts and Science 24

Traverse City West 32, Benzie Central 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hamtramck vs. St. Clair Shores South Lake, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.