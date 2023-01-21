AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 58, St. Regis 40

Baker 82, Lodge Grass 54

Billings Central 64, Laurel 49

Billings Skyview 69, Belgrade 19

Box Elder 55, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 54

Bridger 38, Absarokee 32

Broadview-Lavina 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 36

Browning 52, Columbia Falls 42

Carter County 64, Terry 32

Cascade 48, Augusta 44

Centerville 54, Great Falls Central 45

Circle 41, Fairview 25

Columbia Falls 53, Ronan 50

Columbus 48, Three Forks 27

Custer-Hysham 32, Harlowton 23

Cut Bank 73, Shelby 51

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 43, Winnett-Grass Range 34

Florence 48, Corvallis 42

Fort Benton 50, Turner 28

Frenchtown 59, Polson 38

Gardiner 53, West Yellowstone 34

Heart Butte 64, Valier 34

Helena 43, Helena Capital 28

Jefferson (Boulder) 64, Whitehall 42

Joliet 61, Roundup 10

Jordan 68, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28

Kalispell Flathead 44, Kalispell Glacier 37

Lodge Grass 48, Forsyth 45

Lone Peak 56, Sheridan 16

Malta 58, Poplar 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Manhattan Christian 49, Manhattan 44

Melstone 66, Broadview-Lavina 63

Miles City 50, Billings Central 48

Missoula Sentinel 43, Butte 28

Nashua 37, Richey-Lambert 30

Noxon 48, Hot Springs 46

Plentywood 49, Fairview 28

Plentywood 74, Brockton 37

Polson 60, Corvallis 38

Red Lodge 53, Forsyth 38

Roberts 90, Plenty Coups 52

Sports

  • Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

  • Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

    • Roundup 61, Shepherd 10

    Roy-Winifred 54, Belt 31

    Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 63, Dodson 26

    Savage 42, Froid/Medicine Lake 30

    Savage 65, Bainville 57

    Seeley-Swan 54, Eureka 10

    Shelby 72, Rocky Boy 47

    Sidney 54, Glasgow 49

    Terry 46, Plevna 32

    Thompson Falls 59, Plains 8

    Townsend 52, Choteau 28

    Twin Bridges 63, White Sulphur Springs 38

    Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31

    Wibaux 49, Broadus 45

    Wolf Point 70, Poplar 53

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.