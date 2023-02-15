AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 43, Howell 28

Bard 37, Technology 30

Becton 43, Bergen Tech 38

Blair 73, Pope John XXIII 45

Bogota 55, Pompton Lakes 44

Calvary Christian 46, Somerset Tech 43

Cedar Grove 56, Lacordaire 9

Cherry Hill East 58, Pennsauken 35

Cherry Hill West 58, Burlington Township 35

Colonia 49, South Brunswick 31

Columbia 60, Tenafly 48

DePaul Catholic 64, Dwight-Morrow 19

Dumont 60, Bergenfield 27

East Brunswick 67, Bound Brook 53

Eastern Christian 50, Wallington 12

Eastside Paterson 45, Wayne Hills 36

Elizabeth 67, Bound Brook 53

Fort Lee 47, Ramsey 33

Franklin 54, Hillsborough 50

Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Pingry 24

Glen Rock 49, Cresskill 41

Haddonfield 31, Bordentown 23

Hanover Park 33, West Essex 27

Hasbrouck Heights 54, Pompton Lakes 44

Hoboken 48, North Arlington 43

Holy Angels 49, Hackensack 24

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 58, Secaucus 54

Jackson Memorial 44, Colts Neck 39

Keansburg 53, Manville 31

Kinnelon 34, West Milford 25

Lenape 58, Rancocas Valley 24

Linden 43, South Amboy 23

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 78, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 41

Lyndhurst 36, Nutley 31

Mahwah 47, New Milford 27

Marlboro 50, Shore Regional 41

Mendham 49, Hunterdon Central 39

Montclair 32, Livingston 28

Montclair Kimberley 36, CAPS Central 10

    • Morris Knolls 50, Morris Tech 40

    Mountain Lakes 34, Dover 14

    New Egypt 59, Florence 17

    Newark Collegiate 57, Newark Lab 25

    North Plainfield 49, South Plainfield 45

    Northern Highlands 60, Fair Lawn 40

    Ocean City 56, West Deptford 30

    Our Lady of Mercy 42, Haddon Township 21

    Paramus 49, Passaic 31

    Paramus Catholic 48, Demarest 32

    Parsippany Hills 42, Parsippany 18

    Pascack Hills 52, Cliffside Park 38

    Pascack Valley 63, Chester, N.Y. 35

    Passaic Valley 45, Paterson Kennedy 40

    Piscataway 57, Spotswood 32

    Plainfield 43, New Brunswick 18

    Princeton 33, Hopewell Valley Central 30

    Red Bank Regional 43, Ranney 40

    Roxbury 35, Kittatinny 28

    Rutgers Prep 82, Ridge 33

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 66, Middlesex 43

    Somerville 41, Newark Tech 18

    South Hunterdon 43, Warren Hills 24

    South River 44, Dunellen 29

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 51, Mastery Charter 29

    St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Monroe 39

    Steinert 39, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 35

    Toms River East 47, Barnegat 43

    Toms River North 55, Neptune 41

    Voorhees 40, North Hunterdon 34

    Watchung Hills 57, Mt. St. Mary 41

    West Orange 49, Dwight-Englewood 41

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 44, Princeton Day 33

    Westwood 44, Ridgefield Park 34

    Woodbridge 71, Highland 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

