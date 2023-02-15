Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 43, Howell 28
Bard 37, Technology 30
Becton 43, Bergen Tech 38
Blair 73, Pope John XXIII 45
Bogota 55, Pompton Lakes 44
Calvary Christian 46, Somerset Tech 43
Cedar Grove 56, Lacordaire 9
Cherry Hill East 58, Pennsauken 35
Cherry Hill West 58, Burlington Township 35
Colonia 49, South Brunswick 31
Columbia 60, Tenafly 48
DePaul Catholic 64, Dwight-Morrow 19
Dumont 60, Bergenfield 27
East Brunswick 67, Bound Brook 53
Eastern Christian 50, Wallington 12
Eastside Paterson 45, Wayne Hills 36
Elizabeth 67, Bound Brook 53
Fort Lee 47, Ramsey 33
Franklin 54, Hillsborough 50
Gill St. Bernard’s 75, Pingry 24
Glen Rock 49, Cresskill 41
Haddonfield 31, Bordentown 23
Hanover Park 33, West Essex 27
Hasbrouck Heights 54, Pompton Lakes 44
Hoboken 48, North Arlington 43
Holy Angels 49, Hackensack 24
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 58, Secaucus 54
Jackson Memorial 44, Colts Neck 39
Keansburg 53, Manville 31
Kinnelon 34, West Milford 25
Lenape 58, Rancocas Valley 24
Linden 43, South Amboy 23
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 78, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 41
Lyndhurst 36, Nutley 31
Mahwah 47, New Milford 27
Marlboro 50, Shore Regional 41
Mendham 49, Hunterdon Central 39
Montclair 32, Livingston 28
Montclair Kimberley 36, CAPS Central 10
Morris Knolls 50, Morris Tech 40
Mountain Lakes 34, Dover 14
New Egypt 59, Florence 17
Newark Collegiate 57, Newark Lab 25
North Plainfield 49, South Plainfield 45
Northern Highlands 60, Fair Lawn 40
Ocean City 56, West Deptford 30
Our Lady of Mercy 42, Haddon Township 21
Paramus 49, Passaic 31
Paramus Catholic 48, Demarest 32
Parsippany Hills 42, Parsippany 18
Pascack Hills 52, Cliffside Park 38
Pascack Valley 63, Chester, N.Y. 35
Passaic Valley 45, Paterson Kennedy 40
Piscataway 57, Spotswood 32
Plainfield 43, New Brunswick 18
Princeton 33, Hopewell Valley Central 30
Red Bank Regional 43, Ranney 40
Roxbury 35, Kittatinny 28
Rutgers Prep 82, Ridge 33
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 66, Middlesex 43
Somerville 41, Newark Tech 18
South Hunterdon 43, Warren Hills 24
South River 44, Dunellen 29
St. Joseph-Hammonton 51, Mastery Charter 29
St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Monroe 39
Steinert 39, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 35
Toms River East 47, Barnegat 43
Toms River North 55, Neptune 41
Voorhees 40, North Hunterdon 34
Watchung Hills 57, Mt. St. Mary 41
West Orange 49, Dwight-Englewood 41
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 44, Princeton Day 33
Westwood 44, Ridgefield Park 34
Woodbridge 71, Highland 44
